EUR/USD Today 12/05: Price Breaks Important Support (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Within a descending channel formation. Today's Euro/Dollar Support Levels: 1.1180 – 1.1100 – 1.1060. Today's Euro/Dollar Resistance Levels: 1.1280 – 1.1360 -1.1400.
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1130 with a target of 1.1360 and a stop-loss at 1.1050. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1340 with a target of 1.1160 and a stop-loss at 1.1410.
The EUR/USD currency pair is not anticipating any important economic data during today's Monday trading session, neither from the Eurozone nor the United States. Accordingly, the currency pair will move within narrow ranges until confirmation of trade agreements between global economies to avoid wider trade wars that threaten the future of global economic recovery. On the economic front, US inflation figures will remain the most prominent focus for currency traders this week.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe Future of the US/China Trade Agreement:In this regard, US President Donald Trump enthusiastically tweeted about the recent trade discussions with China in Switzerland, describing them as "friendly but constructive" and noting "significant progress." While this optimism from Trump can be viewed positively, leading market participants to anticipate positive outcomes for stocks and risk-sensitive currencies, investors and traders should exercise caution. On the one hand, Trump's optimistic tone may reflect genuine achievements, which could lead to significant benefits for American companies and reduce trade tensions. If this development proves true with concrete details, it will have a significant positive impact on market sentiment. However, it can be reasonably assumed that a trade agreement has not yet been finalized, as such a crucial achievement would likely be accompanied by a definitive announcement or confirmation from other official channels.Historically, optimistic statements from leaders – especially Trump – have sometimes preceded difficult negotiations that did not immediately lead to final agreements. Therefore, Trump's message may primarily aim to shape positive market sentiment rather than indicate a completely finalized agreement.Therefore, investors and traders in financial markets should anticipate further negotiations and detailed announcements from US and Chinese officials. Until a firm and solid agreement is reached, maintaining prudent risk management remains essential amid potentially volatile trade headlines.Ready to trade our EUR/USD daily forecast? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers in Europe to check out.
