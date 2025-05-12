GBP/USD Today 12/05: Trade Deal To Support GBP (Chart)
- Despite the strength of the US dollar against other major currencies following signals of an imminent trade agreement between China and the United States, the British Pound is showing remarkable resilience against the US dollar's gains. At the beginning of trading this week, and across licensed currency trading company platforms, the GBP/USD pair is moving around the 1.3255 level at the time of writing this analysis, with its highest point being the 1.3298 resistance level. As is evident, the Pound is displaying strong resilience, as the trade deal between Britain and the United States will remain a positive factor for the strength of the currency pair.
Looking at the economic calendar, the United Kingdom releases highly important wage and employment data on Tuesday, which often triggers volatility. Wages are expected to remain high, preventing the Bank of England from accelerating the pace of interest rate cuts. The Bank provided a more cautious-than-expected assessment of its performance in the May Monetary Policy Report last week, defying expectations that it might have paved the way for another interest rate cut in June.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTechnical Analysis for the GBP/USD pair today:As clearly shown on the performance of the GBP/USD currency pair on the daily timeframe chart, the situation is neutral, with a balance between bear and bull control over the direction. Despite the recent selling, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has not reached the midline, giving hope for sustained upward movement. However, the MACD indicator for the 12.26 closing is leaning downwards. Bear control over the Sterling against the US dollar will strengthen if it moves towards the support levels of 1.3190 and 1.3080, respectively. Conversely, over the same time frame, the 1.3400 resistance will remain the most important for bulls to control and prepare for stronger upward breakouts.Decisively, we expect the pound to remain stable against the US dollar until markets and investors react to the announcement of US inflation figures, which will impact expectations for the future policies of the US Federal Reserve.Ready to trade our daily Forex GBP/USD analysis ? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.
