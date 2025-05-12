World's Strongest Coffee Released: Cafely's Banme Blend

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Nev., May 12, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Cafely , the premium Vietnamese coffee brand known for bold flavor profiles, today announced the official release of BanMe, its most potent offering yet and a legitimate contender for the world's strongest coffee . These exceptional beans are sourced directly from Vietnam's renowned coffee capital, Buon Ma Thuot, at an altitude of 800 meters in the lush Central Highlands.







BanMe stands apart through its exclusive use of rare peaberry beans-nature's concentrated powerhouses that constitute just 5% of coffee harvests.

“This isn't just another strong coffee-it's an entirely different category of energy,” explains Mimi Nguyen, Cafely co-founder .“We've created BanMe for those who find conventional coffee insufficient for their demanding days. The 100% peaberry robusta composition delivers approximately twice the caffeine of standard arabica beans while maintaining a surprisingly complex flavor profile.”

What Do Customers Say About Cafely's Strongest Coffee?

Early customer feedback has been enthusiastic, with BanMe earning a 4.78/5 rating from over 250 verified buyers.

One reviewer notes:“The intense flavors explode in your mouth with a lingering cherry aftertaste. And what a powerful caffeine rush!”

Despite its formidable strength, BanMe offers remarkable flavor complexity with tasting notes of dark chocolate, toasted almond, and black cherry. The natural dry processing method preserves these distinctive characteristics while developing the coffee's full-bodied richness.

“What separates BanMe from other high-caffeine coffees is our refusal to sacrifice flavor for strength,” adds Alex, Cafely co-founder.“Many competitors boost caffeine content at the expense of taste. We've demonstrated you can have both when you start with exceptional beans and apply meticulous roasting techniques.”

Cafely maintains its commitment to ethical sourcing through direct farmer partnerships in Vietnam, ensuring fair compensation while protecting the environment. A portion of all profits supports initiatives dedicated to fighting climate change through the company's partnership with Rainforest Trust.

BanMe Coffee is available for purchase in both whole bean and ground formats , with special introductory pricing of $21.95 (regularly $25.95). All orders include Cafely's 100% Happiness Guarantee with a 60-day risk-free trial.

For more information about BanMe or to experience the world's strongest coffee , visit

