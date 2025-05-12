Trade Truce Signals Shift In US-China Economic Relations

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The United States and China have agreed to a significant reduction in tariffs, marking a notable de-escalation in their ongoing trade conflict. Effective immediately, the US will lower tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, while China will reduce its tariffs on US goods from 125% to 10%. This mutual agreement, set to last for 90 days, follows high-level negotiations held in Geneva.

The trade dispute intensified earlier this year when the US, under President Donald Trump's administration, imposed steep tariffs on Chinese goods, citing concerns over trade imbalances and national security. China responded with its own set of tariffs, leading to a significant slowdown in bilateral trade and increased tensions between the two economic powers.

The recent agreement aims to provide temporary relief to businesses and consumers affected by the tariffs. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the negotiations as“productive and constructive,” emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and progress toward balanced trade. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng also confirmed that major consensuses had been reached, signaling a potential thaw in relations.

Financial markets responded positively to the news, with stocks rising across Asia-Pacific markets and commodity prices such as iron ore and Brent crude increasing. Analysts, however, caution that while the truce is a step in the right direction, more concrete outcomes are needed to prevent long-term economic damage.

The agreement also includes the establishment of a new trade consultation mechanism, allowing for continued dialogue on economic and trade relations. This mechanism is expected to address ongoing issues and work toward a more stable and cooperative economic partnership between the two nations.

Despite the temporary relief, certain US tariffs related to fentanyl and other specific measures will remain in effect. The US has accused China of supplying chemicals used in fentanyl production, a claim that China denies. These remaining tariffs underscore the complexity of the issues at hand and the challenges that lie ahead in fully resolving trade tensions.

The 90-day period will serve as a critical window for both countries to assess the impact of the tariff reductions and to engage in further negotiations. Stakeholders from various industries will be closely monitoring developments, hoping for a more permanent resolution that fosters economic growth and stability.

