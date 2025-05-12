UAE To Become International Hub Of Motorsports

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) By Saifur Rahman

Amit Kaushal. Chairman of AKCEL Group

The governments and the private sector in the GCC are investing heavily in infrastructure and creating world-class race tracks for the development of motorsports that, coupled with strong interest among the local youth are spearheading the motorsports in the region.

Home to two global Formula 1 race tracks, the region is yet to become a global hotspot for motorsports. Although a lot of youngsters aspire to become global celebrities, motorsports has not become part of the mainstream sports yet.

However, this is about to change with global investors injecting resources into motorsports by not only giving the motorsports enthusiasts proper training, guidance, mentoring and putting them into racing circuits, but also by investing in creating new teams in different circuits.

Amit Kaushal, an Indian entrepreneur and Group Chairman of AKCEL Group, is one such entrepreneur who is working with UAE-based motorsports professionals to create global motorsports assets that will raise the UAE flags in major international circuits.

He brings more than 25 years of corporate and entrepreneurial experience, strategic foresight, operational excellence, and a deep understanding of emerging markets to the Group's global operations.

AKCEL GP, a UAE-based motorsport team, unveiled its long-term vision to transform the UAE as a global hub of motorsports by developing local talents and position them in the global racing circuits where the UAE flag could fly high. Interest among young UAE nationals and expatriates for motorsports is driving the new initiative.

An increasing number of UAE nationals and residents are taking active part in both amateur and professional car racing activities that will help the team to achieve this.

Dubai Sports Council last year said that the sports sector contributes more than US$2.5 billion to Dubai's growing economy and responsible for 105,000 employment in the emirate. A key area of growth is sports tourism that is worth US$600 billion in the Middle East and is set to grow at .7 percent by 2026.

AKCEL GP, a UAE subsidiary of the UK-based AKCEL Holdings is deploying significant resources to train and nurture local and regional talents in order to prepare them to win international racing circuits. It has recently unveiled its team members for a number of global racing events that will reinforce the UAE's position to a much higher level in these circuits.

The news comes at a time when the GCC region in general and the UAE in particular is witnessing a surge in the number of motorsports events taking across the country where the number of participants – both male and female – are growing every month.

Last year, AIX Investment Group announced a 100 per cent acquisition of the PHM AIX Formula 2 and Formula 3 teams. The company said that this move aligns with its unwavering commitment to innovation, performance, and global impact. Racing Force, parent company of the Bahrain-based Racing Force International had begun trading the shares of the company on Euronext Growth Milan, the market dedicated to medium-sized companies.

From no motorsports facilities in 2004, the GCC currently holds more than a hundred motorsports events and car racing championships every year where thousands of local and regional participants compete against each other.

Starting from go-carting to desert drive, amateur to professional racing – the region has it all, including two global venues for the annual Formula 1 racing circuits in Bahrain International Circuit and Yas Marina Formula 1 race track. Besides, Dubai Autodrome at the Dubai Motor City hosts a large race track where amateurs and professionals practice to hone their skills to achieve greater success in professional racing.

Although the region is yet to claim a significant share in the US$10.79 billion global motorsports market, its share is growing due to the high level of interest in motorsports among the local population in the GCC countries as they constantly seek greater thrill.

“Formula 1's presence in the UAE is symbolic of the broader motorsport culture that exists in the Gulf. Saudi Arabia has also been making waves in this arena, hosting the Formula E races in Diriyah,” said a recent report.

Formula E, the all-electric racing series, has gained momentum globally, and its continued presence in the GCC highlights the region's commitment to sustainable innovation. In fact, Saudi Arabia hosted its seventh Formula E event this year and this move is part of a broader strategy to integrate sustainability with sport.”

Revenue in the sports cars market in the GCC is projected to reach US$2 billion (Dh7.3 billion) in 2025 while sale of sports cars in the region is expected to reach 28,400 in 2029, according to Statista – a global market intelligence provider.

“Sooner than later, we could see young Emirati motorsports professionals lift the Formula 1 racing title,” Amit Kaushal, Group Chairman of AKCEL Group, says.“For that, the country has invested heavily to create an eco-system for motorsports and we are witnessing young Emirati boys and girls are enrolling in various training centres to learn car racing to compete in international circuits. AKCEL GP is here to accelerate the pace and we are going to invest more resources to make sure that the UAE flag rises high in more and more international circuits.”

AKCEL GP has already started making headlines since it officially entered the global racing arena in January this year. Competing in Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA), Formula Regional Middle East Championship (FRMEC), and Formula 4 (F4) series, the team's entry marks a significant milestone for the UAE.

AKCEL GP is championing a new era of diversity and talent. Founded on the principles of acceleration and excellence, the team aims to push the boundaries of performance and inclusivity. AKCEL GP's roster of drivers includes rising stars from diverse nationalities, showcasing the team's focus on nurturing global talent and empowering the next generation of racers.

The team integrates advanced data analytics and telemetry to optimise driver performance while championing sustainable technologies such as energy-efficient systems and lightweight materials. The team's cars, adhering to FIA standards, reflect AKCEL GP's dedication to competitive excellence.

With Alpine Racing collaboration for the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA) and FIA-standard Formula 4 vehicles designed for cost efficiency and fairness, AKCEL GP is equipped to challenge the best on circuits worldwide. With circuits spanning Europe, the Middle East, and beyond, AKCEL GP aims to connect with a diverse global audience while offering sponsors unparalleled opportunities for global exposure.

“With the availability of great facilities and large corporates coming forward to patronize local talents in the racing circuits, we are now seeing greater corporate engagement in support to local motorsports,” Amit Kaushal says,“It is a matter of time for this motorsports movement to see a greater number of Emirati national players help the sector to grow faster.

“We are currently speaking to all stakeholders including government authorities, sports bodies, corporate world and the academicians to help the industry evolve as the level of interest among the young Emirati and expatriates are very high and we see a great opportunity to position the UAE in the global racing landscape.”

Kaushal's professional journey began in the late 1990s, following the completion of his academic pursuits in India. He began his career in the private sector and went on to lead major initiatives in education before moving to the UK, where he held senior positions at top-tier investment banks including Bank of New York Mellon, Wells Fargo, Santander, Barclays, and UBS.

In 2001, Amit founded his first venture in IT consulting and training services, serving clients across industries including energy, utilities, finance, healthcare, telecom, media and entertainment in UK, Ireland, and India. His business acumen has since driven the expansion of AKCEL Group into a consolidated global enterprise with operations spanning multiple continents and a projected annual revenue exceeding US$100 million.

His leadership is marked by structured growth, ethical entrepreneurship, and an unwavering focus on value creation. He is passionate about developing future talent and building high-impact ventures-most notably through AKCEL GP, the Group's flagship Formula Racing Team based in the UAE.

Now based in London, Amit remains deeply engaged in global business, mentorship, and motorsport. His integrity, optimism, and results-driven mindset continue to shape AKCEL Group as a dynamic force on the world stage.

AKCEL GP is part of AKCEL Holdings which is a diversified investment conglomerate with interests in investment, technology, training, real estate, motorsports, sports and entertainment. The group has footprints in the United Kingdom, the UAE and India. Founded by UK-based Non-Resident Indian serial entrepreneur Amit Kaushal, the group boasts of more than a dozen businesses spread across the UK, UAE and India.

With a tagline – Aspiration to Legacy – the AKCEL Group recently established AKCEL GP, a UAE-based motorsport team, that has started to make waves as it officially entered the global racing arena by competing in Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA), Formula Regional Middle East Championship (FRMEC), and Formula 4 (F4) series, the team's launch marks a significant milestone for the UAE. Dedicated to developing world-class racing talent and fostering innovation, AKCEL GP is setting new benchmarks in motorsport globally.

