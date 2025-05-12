No House Generation: The Impossibility Of Buying Property In Switzerland

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In many countries, buying a home is slipping further out of reach for young people. Switzerland is no exception. We take a closer look at the country's unforgiving property market and what it means for the next generation. This content was published on May 12, 2025 - 09:00 9 minutes

“You just didn't want it badly enough.” The young couple still think about the words of the seller – who inherited the property. They had placed a bid on a semi-detached house in a medium-sized Swiss city, a house around 100 years old that had not been renovated in half a century.

Even though the bank had valued the property at no more than CHF1.49 million ($1.8 million), the couple offered CHF1.7 million.

It wasn't enough. Or as the seller put it:“nowhere near enough”.

Many couples and families in Switzerland have had a similar experience. The shortage of land, low interest rates and a steady influx of workers from neighbouring European countries have continued to drive up demand for property.

Prices for houses and apartments have skyrocketed in recent years. Between 2017 and 2024 alone, Swiss property prices saw an average increase of 30%.

External Content

After the Covid pandemic, housing prices experienced an“incredible hike”, says Ursina Kubli, head of real estate research at Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB). Since then, prime locations have become significantly more expensive, and even remote areas have seen prices go up.“A rising tide lifts all boats,” she says.

This year, the ZKB expects property prices in canton Zurich to climb by 4.5%, and by the same amount again in 2026. That adds up to a price jump of more than CHF140,000 for an average single-family home in Switzerland's most populous canton within just two years.

Savings of ordinary earners can no longer keep up, which means the dream of home ownership is slipping further out of reach for Switzerland's middle-class.

According to ZKB, only 9% of couples aged 30-40 could afford an average single-family home in canton Zurich in 2024 – compared with 13% less than five years earlier.

Top earners are keeping up

The rate of home ownership across all property types, age groups and Swiss regions stands at 36%.“This number has dropped in the past few years,” says Robert Weinert, chief analyst at the Wüest Partner consulting firm.

Wüest Partner compared salaries and property prices across Switzerland, and the results are sobering. Around 58% of Swiss households with two earners are unable to afford an apartment, while buying a single-family home has become impossible for a staggering 79%.

“The unequal distribution of income and wealth means that only a few people have a lot of money, but still enough to drive up prices,” says Weinert. This is particularly true for single-family homes as the market continues to shrink, at least in central locations where single-family houses are torn down and replaced by apartment developments.

Claudio Saputelli, head of property analysis at Swiss bank UBS, agrees with Weinert. He adds that comparing median income with actual prices gives the wrong perspective on the market.“If you look only at those who can afford to buy a home, the trend seems less dramatic,” he says, explaining that top earners' salaries have managed to keep up with the real estate market.

