Swiss Glaciers Start The Summer With Little Snow Cover
Extrapolated to all Swiss glaciers, this results in a deficit of 13% winter snow compared to the reference period from 2010 to 2020. The snow volumes on the 21 glaciers surveyed were between 0-52% below the reference value, as can be seen in the report published on Monday by the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network (Glamos).
According to the evaluation, a weather-related north-south trend was recognisable. On the glaciers in north-east Switzerland in particular, the amount of snow was well below average at the time of measurement in April and May. The Silvretta glacier in Graubunden reached a new low with a deficit of 52%.More Why melting glaciers affect us all
Alpine glaciers could disappear by the end of the century. The consequences will be felt not only in the Swiss Alps but all over the planet.Read more: Why melting glaciers affect us al
