Swiss Glaciers Start The Summer With Little Snow Cover

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss glaciers are starting the summer season this year with a record-low snow pack in some places. The glacier monitoring network measured below-average amounts of snow in all regions towards the end of the winter. This content was published on May 12, 2025 - 10:57 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Extrapolated to all Swiss glaciers, this results in a deficit of 13% winter snow compared to the reference period from 2010 to 2020. The snow volumes on the 21 glaciers surveyed were between 0-52% below the reference value, as can be seen in the report published on Monday by the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network (Glamos).

According to the evaluation, a weather-related north-south trend was recognisable. On the glaciers in north-east Switzerland in particular, the amount of snow was well below average at the time of measurement in April and May. The Silvretta glacier in Graubunden reached a new low with a deficit of 52%.

Alpine glaciers could disappear by the end of the century. The consequences will be felt not only in the Swiss Alps but all over the planet.

