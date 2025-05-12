Trump's Promise To Lower Drug Prices Rattles Swiss Pharma Stocks

MENAFN - Swissinfo) US President Trump wants to make medicines, some of which are exorbitantly expensive, cheaper in the US. This would mean huge losses for drugmakers, including those in Switzerland. This content was published on May 12, 2025 - 12:04 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Shares in the pharmaceutical sector have come under heavy pressure worldwide due to concerns about profitability in the US business. US President Donald Trump wants to lower prices for prescription drugs in the USA and is therefore targeting the entire industry.

One of the“most consequential decrees” in US history will be signed on Monday, the Republican announced on his online platform Truth Social. Trump had already held out the prospect of an“earth-shattering” announcement last week. US media had already speculated that it could be about drug prices.

The fact that Trump now wants to get serious has put pharmaceutical shares under heavy pressure internationally: the losses are likely to extend to the US stock markets via Japan and Europe. In European trading on Monday, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk were hit particularly hard with losses of almost 6%. Shares in AstraZeneca and GSK fell by up to 4% in London. Roche and Novartis lost up to 3% in Zurich. Pfizer was down 2.3% in pre-market trading in New York.

