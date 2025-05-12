Kosovo President To Make First State Visit To Switzerland
The Kosovan president will be in Switzerland on May 21 and 22. She will be accompanied by her husband Prindon Sadriu, as announced by the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) on Monday. On the first day of their visit, the couple will be received with military honours by all seven members of the Swiss federal government on the Federal Square.
This will be followed by official speeches and a political exchange. Economic dialogue, the Swiss presence in Kosovo and issues relating to security and migration will be discussed. Topics will also include Russia's war against Ukraine and transatlantic relations, according to the FDF.More Kosovo in Switzerland, Switzerland in Kosovo
The two small mountain countries are linked by a dense network of relationships: political, economic, historical, but above all human.Read more: Kosovo in Switzerland, Switzerland in Kosov
