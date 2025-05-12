Kosovo President To Make First State Visit To Switzerland

Deutsch de Kosovos Präsidentin kommt für einen Staatsbesuch in die Schweiz Original Read more: Kosovos Präsidentin kommt für einen Staatsbesuch in die Schwei

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu is coming to Switzerland on a state visit at the invitation of the federal government. The Swiss government wants to honour and deepen the close and diverse relations between Switzerland and Kosovo. This content was published on May 12, 2025 - 13:59 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Kosovan president will be in Switzerland on May 21 and 22. She will be accompanied by her husband Prindon Sadriu, as announced by the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) on Monday. On the first day of their visit, the couple will be received with military honours by all seven members of the Swiss federal government on the Federal Square.

This will be followed by official speeches and a political exchange. Economic dialogue, the Swiss presence in Kosovo and issues relating to security and migration will be discussed. Topics will also include Russia's war against Ukraine and transatlantic relations, according to the FDF.

More Kosovo in Switzerland, Switzerland in Kosovo

The two small mountain countries are linked by a dense network of relationships: political, economic, historical, but above all human.

Read more: Kosovo in Switzerland, Switzerland in Kosov