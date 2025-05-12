Zurich Council Insists On Bührle Art Collection Provenance Research

Deutsch de Zürcher Kantonsrat pocht auf lückenlose Bührle-Provenienzforschung Original Read more: Zürcher Kantonsrat pocht auf lückenlose Bührle-Provenienzforschun

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Zurich Cantonal Council is insisting that the Zurich Art Society and the Bührle Foundation clarify the provenance of all paintings at their own expense. On Monday, it wrote off the urgent postulate from politicians on the reappraisal of the Bührle collection. This content was published on May 12, 2025 - 14:15 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Council voted 87 to 83 in favour of the dissenting opinion requested by the Commission for Education and Culture (KBIK).

In 2022, the Cantonal Council narrowly referred the postulate, calling on the government to work with the City of Zurich to fully clarify the provenance of the paintings that the Bührle Foundation had lent to the Kunsthaus Zurich for exhibition.

