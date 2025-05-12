Zurich Council Insists On Bührle Art Collection Provenance Research

Zurich Council Insists On Bührle Art Collection Provenance Research
The Council voted 87 to 83 in favour of the dissenting opinion requested by the Commission for Education and Culture (KBIK).
In 2022, the Cantonal Council narrowly referred the postulate, calling on the government to work with the City of Zurich to fully clarify the provenance of the paintings that the Bührle Foundation had lent to the Kunsthaus Zurich for exhibition.More More Inquiry finds 'tainted' Bührle art collection needs much more provenance research
This content was published on Jul 17, 2024 The Bührle collection, on loan to the Kunsthaus Zurich fine art museum, is“historically tainted, on a scale that is possibly unique in Switzerland”, says historian Raphael Gross.Read more: Inquiry finds 'tainted' Bührle art collection needs much more provenance researc
