Honesty Over Success: The True Values Of The Swiss Population

MENAFN - Swissinfo) What is most important to people in Switzerland and the Swiss Abroad to be satisfied in life? According to a survey by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo's parent company,“being honest” ranks first.“Being successful”, on the other hand, is rather insignificant. This content was published on May 12, 2025 - 16:30 4 minutes Marco Morell, SRF

All anyone seems to talk about is“work-life balance”, especially the younger generations, and no one wants to really work anymore: a common lament within business circles. They are making a valid point.

This is shown by previously unpublished results of the SBC opinion poll“How are you, Switzerland?”, conducted last year by the research institute gfs on behalf of the SBC. More than 50,000 people living in Switzerland and Swiss living abroad participated.

Choosing between eight different life mottos, the respondents had to indicate which one they deemed most important. Some 83% were able to identify with one of the listed mottos.

Some of the answers might surprise, especially when the life motto some would have expected in first place appears at the very end:“Most important: success!” A common perception in this country is that success is most likely to be achieved through work, and in terms of work ethic, Switzerland is known to be among the world's leading countries.

Nevertheless, success ranks second to last, with only the motto“Most important: people remember me!” being considered even less a priority by the participants of the survey.

For the third time, we want to know how you are doing and what you think about major contemporary events.

Let's have a look at the other end of the scale. The motto which comes in second place doesn't seem to fit the cliché image of the Swiss and appears the antithesis to the meritocracy:“Most important: I'm enjoying my life!”

Younger people and French-speaking Swiss deviate

What is the reason for this upside-down world? Are these the new values of the younger generations gaining ground?

Indeed, for younger people, i.e. 16- to 39-year-olds, the life motto“Most important: I'm enjoying my life!” clearly ranks first – unlike for other age groups. Among the language regions, French-speaking Switzerland is the only one that also prioritises this motto.

