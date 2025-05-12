Honesty Over Success: The True Values Of The Swiss Population
-
Deutsch
de
Ehrlichkeit vor Erfolg: Die wahren Werte der Schweizer Bevölkerung
Original
Read more: Ehrlichkeit vor Erfolg: Die wahren Werte der Schweizer Bevölkerung
Français
fr
La sincérité avant le succès: les vraies valeurs de la Suisse
Read more: La sincérité avant le succès: les vraies valeurs de la Suiss
Italiano
it
L'onestà viene prima del successo
Read more: L'onestà viene prima del success
All anyone seems to talk about is“work-life balance”, especially the younger generations, and no one wants to really work anymore: a common lament within business circles. They are making a valid point.
This is shown by previously unpublished results of the SBC opinion poll“How are you, Switzerland?”, conducted last year by the research institute gfs on behalf of the SBC. More than 50,000 people living in Switzerland and Swiss living abroad participated.
Choosing between eight different life mottos, the respondents had to indicate which one they deemed most important. Some 83% were able to identify with one of the listed mottos.External Content
Some of the answers might surprise, especially when the life motto some would have expected in first place appears at the very end:“Most important: success!” A common perception in this country is that success is most likely to be achieved through work, and in terms of work ethic, Switzerland is known to be among the world's leading countries.
Nevertheless, success ranks second to last, with only the motto“Most important: people remember me!” being considered even less a priority by the participants of the survey.
For the third time, we want to know how you are doing and what you think about major contemporary events. You can answer the questions of our major SBC opinion poll in the four national languages by clicking on the image below:External Content
Let's have a look at the other end of the scale. The motto which comes in second place doesn't seem to fit the cliché image of the Swiss and appears the antithesis to the meritocracy:“Most important: I'm enjoying my life!”Younger people and French-speaking Swiss deviate
What is the reason for this upside-down world? Are these the new values of the younger generations gaining ground?External Content
Indeed, for younger people, i.e. 16- to 39-year-olds, the life motto“Most important: I'm enjoying my life!” clearly ranks first – unlike for other age groups. Among the language regions, French-speaking Switzerland is the only one that also prioritises this motto.More More Newsletters
Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.Read more: Newsletter
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment