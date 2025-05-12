US Says Switzerland At 'Front Of Queue' For Trade Deal

Français fr Tarifs: Washington met la Suisse“au début de la file” des pays Original Read more: Tarifs: Washington met la Suisse“au début de la file” des pay

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland's good offices between the United States and China appear to have been largely positive for the federal government. On Monday in Geneva, Washington suggested that Bern had made good progress in the dialogue on tariffs, unlike the EU. This content was published on May 12, 2025 - 17:10 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

“Britain and Switzerland have been at the front of the queue for a trade deal, while the EU has been much slower,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters. London reached an agreement as early as last Thursday,

This success prompted Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter to state clearly that Switzerland should be“among the next”, perhaps even the second. On Saturday, Bessent seemed to want to move even faster than Switzerland. Whereas Keller-Sutter, who is also the Swiss Finance Minister, said that a declaration of intent would be delivered to Washington in“one to two weeks”, her counterpart expects it by Sunday.

