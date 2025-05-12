Cabinet Approves Major Incentives To Boost Film Industry

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet on Sunday endorsed a new package of financial incentives to support the local film industry, aiming as it said at turning Jordan into a premier destination for film production and enhancing the country's competitiveness in the creative industries.

A Prime Ministry statement said that the new support package also seeks to capitalise on the country's diverse filming locations, trained local workforce, and advanced infrastructure.

Chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, the Cabinet announced that the new measures include expanded cash rebates ranging from 25 per cent to 45 per cent of expenditures within Jordan, depending on the size of the project and the extent to which it incorporates local cultural elements. Productions spending over $10 million and incorporating Jordanian cultural content will be eligible for the maximum rebate, based on a points system evaluating artistic, cultural, and economic impact.

The initiative is part of a broader push to enhance Jordan's competitiveness in the creative industries, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision. The strategy focuses on increasing the sector's contribution to GDP through infrastructure development, talent support, and investment attraction, the statement said.

The package also increases support for domestic productions. Local projects exceeding $500,000 in spending will now qualify for a 30 per cent rebate, up from the previous 10 per cent, in a move aimed at empowering Jordanian filmmakers and stimulating homegrown content.

These incentives are expected to increase employment in the sector by 35 per cent, generate over $32 million in direct foreign spending annually, and support film tourism by promoting Jordanian locations featured in productions. They will also contribute to promoting Jordanian culture globally by integrating local heritage into artistic narratives, and strengthening technical infrastructure, thus boosting Jordan's readiness to host major productions, according to the statement.

Jordan has already hosted major Hollywood blockbusters, including The Martian, Aladdin, and both Dune films, solidifying its reputation as a preferred destination for global filmmakers.