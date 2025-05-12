WCK Hails Jordan's Humanitarian, Relief Efforts In Gaza

AMMAN - The World Central Kitchen (WCK) has hailed Jordan's humanitarian and relief efforts to alleviate the large-scale suffering of the people in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

In remarks to the government-owned Al Mamlaka TV channel on Monday, WCK, an international NGO that provides meals to communities affected by conflict and disasters, also voiced appreciation for the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) for facilitating its food delivery operations in Gaza.

WCK also said it is maintaining constant coordination with JHCO in delivering relief assistance to people in Gaza through the air and land corridors.

JHCO said on Saturday that it had begun operating a daily bakery in southern Gaza, in cooperation with the Jordanian aid campaign.

The initiative aims to provide bread to displaced Palestinians amid ongoing border closures, a severe shortage of flour, and soaring food prices, according to a JHCO statement.

JHCO said the bakery will produce 35,000 to 40,000 loaves of bread daily to support thousands of displaced families, as part of Jordan's continued humanitarian assistance to Gaza by land and air.

Last year, a mobile bakery with a production capacity of 3,500 loaves of bread per hour was dispatched from Jordan to Gaza, following Royal directives, to alleviate the humanitarian suffering caused by the Israeli war on the Strip. The mobile bakery was established in cooperation with WCK.