Bladex And The Panama Canal: An Alliance Transforming Plastic Waste Into Progress For Communities -
PANAMA CITY, May 2025: What was once considered waste is now a symbol of hope. Thanks to the joint efforts of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex), the Panama Canal, and the Botellas de Amor Foundation, a new pedestrian bridge has been inaugurated in the Watershed of the Panama Canal, built from over 3 tons of recycled plastic.
Below is the video from Bladex which is in Spanish only but it will allow you to view what is being done in Panama with plastic waste and the rickety old pedestrian bridges that cross many rivers and streams in Panama. They are not only great for hikers but many Panama residents rely on good bridges to get to town or to other neighborhoods.
