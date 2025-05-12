Crypto Market Slows Down, Nearing A Top

Market Picture

The crypto market slowed down but continued to move upwards over the weekend, reaching $3.35 trillion. For the past few days, it has been trading in the region of the highs since early February. Ethereum and Dogecoin have been the stars of this movement, adding around 40% in seven days, although the former's contribution is certainly more significant.

The crypto market's sentiment is consolidating in the greed zone, leaving the corresponding index at 70 for the last three days. This is a good basis for continued gains: not too hot to take profits and not too cold to leave traders on the sidelines.

Bitcoin rallied above $105.5k on Monday morning, entering the area of highs where it has twice failed to hold over the past six months. The impressive corrective pullback from late January to early April, in our opinion, created substantial margin for a new wave of growth. Therefore, we will not be surprised if, along with the positive dynamics of stocks, BTCUSD will move to the renewal of historical highs already this week.