Crypto Market Slows Down, Nearing A Top

The crypto market slowed down but continued to move upwards over the weekend, reaching $3.35 trillion. For the past few days, it has been trading in the region of the highs since early February. Ethereum and Dogecoin have been the stars of this movement, adding around 40% in seven days, although the former's contribution is certainly more significant.
