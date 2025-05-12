EQS-News: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Franz-Josef Wiese appointed to the Supervisory Board of EnviTec Biogas AG

12.05.2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Lohne/Saerbeck, 12 May 2025 – With immediate effect, Franz-Josef Wiese was appointed to the Supervisory Board of EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) by the Oldenburg District Court (Amtsgericht) on 9 May 2025 at the request of the Management Board. The court appointment is valid until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The new appointment became necessary after the previous Supervisory Board member and Deputy Chairwoman of the CDU Germany, Silvia Breher, was appointed Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Home Affairs as part of the formation of the new federal government. Franz-Josef Wiese is Head of Corporate Banking at Landessparkasse zu Oldenburg. He has 40 years of experience in corporate banking, including more than two decades in management positions. He completes the Supervisory Board of EnviTec Biogas AG, which continues to include Ulf Hüttmeyer as Chairman and Michael Böging as Deputy Chairman. The Supervisory Board and Management Board of EnviTec Biogas AG would like to thank Silvia Breher for her dedicated and trustworthy contribution to the supervision and strategic guidance of the company. With Franz-Josef Wiese, an experienced finance and corporate banking expert with extensive knowledge of the agricultural and food industry is joining the board.

About EnviTec Biogas AG EnviTec Biogas AG covers the entire value chain for the production of biogas, including the planning and construction of biogas plants and biogas upgrading plants as well as their commissioning. The company takes charge of biological and technical services on demand and also offers operational management services. EnviTec operates 87 own plants, making it one of the largest biogas producers in Germany at present. EnviTec's business activities also include the production and marketing of climate-neutral fuels (bio-LNG) for the transport sector as well as food-grade liquid carbon dioxide (bio-LCO2) and the planning and operation of wind and solar projects. With a presence in 16 countries worldwide, EnviTec Biogas AG is represented by its own companies, sales offices, strategic partners and joint ventures. In 2023, the EnviTec Group generated revenue of EUR 416.8 million and EBT of EUR 88.2 million. The Group currently employs some 690 people. EnviTec Biogas AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since July 2007. Contact EnviTec Biogas AG:

