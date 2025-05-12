Eleving Group 3M Results Ended On March 31, 2025
EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Interim Report
Operational and Strategic Highlights
Profitability
Operational Milestones
Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Eleving Group, comments:
The first quarter of 2025 evolved largely in line with our expectations. Throughout the quarter, our main focus remained on developing our existing markets. Despite the anticipated seasonal effects, the portfolio remained stable on a quarter-to-quarter basis. At the same time, the company made significant progress in generating new revenue streams by developing and launching new products, as well as making strides in entering new markets. These efforts will stimulate growth in the coming quarters.
Loan issuance volumes totaled EUR 96.1 million, a slight decrease quarter-on-quarter due to seasonality and conservative underwriting criteria. While loan applications also recorded a minor decline over the same period, the Group delivered strong performance year-on-year, with the loan issuance levels increasing by 22% and applications by 27%. This originated from robust organic demand, targeted product enhancements, and continuous expansion of both sales channels and physical branch networks.
The Group's net portfolio closed at EUR 371.1 million by the end of Q1, reflecting a 12% year-on-year increase. The key drivers of this growth were strong sales across Romania, Latvia, Armenia, and our African consumer finance markets, alongside the successful rollout of new initiatives. In Q1, we introduced new consumer financing products across multiple markets and launched a completely new offering-smartphone financing in Uganda. Building on our success in mobility, we are now expanding into connectivity solutions-essential tools for self-employed individuals in the gig economy, enabling them to increase their income. This expansion aligns closely with our broader strategy to promote social mobility, improve access to essential services, and diversify our product portfolio.
As part of our growth ambitions, we have initiated the expansion of our instalment loan product offering in Romania, Latvia, and Estonia. The launch phase is currently focused on our existing client base, allowing for a controlled and data-driven approach. A broader market rollout is planned in the second half of the year, giving us a chance to pursue additional portfolio growth in these established and digitally mature markets.
Māris Kreics, CFO of Eleving Group, comments:
The first quarter of 2025 was marked by sustained strategic discipline and a clear focus on portfolio enhancement, positioning the Group for an accelerated growth phase. While the net loan portfolio remained stable quarter-on-quarter at EUR 371.1 million, this result reflected expected seasonal dynamics and the impact of currency revaluation due to the weakening of several local currencies against the euro. On a year-on-year basis, however, we delivered solid 12% growth, underscoring the strength of our business fundamentals and demand across the markets.
Our revenue development in Q1 2025 showcased the strength of our product diversification and the scalability of the Group's business model. The total revenue grew by 13.1% year-on-year to EUR 58.6 million, driven by healthy demand and robust credit performance across the regions. This momentum was gained by the steady progress in consumer finance and the continued reliability of traditional vehicle finance products, creating a balanced and resilient revenue mix.
The adjusted net profit increased by 17.2% compared to Q1 2024, outpacing both portfolio and revenue growth and further strengthening our profitability profile. The adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 22.3 million, showing a stable and controlled year-on-year increase of 1.4%. As anticipated, the results were impacted by increased impairment expenses during Q1 2025, arising from the strong loan issuances at the close of 2024.
Following the last year's IPO's success and Nasdaq Baltic's recognition as the“Stock Exchange Event of the Year,” the Group continued to build its capital markets presence. In mid-Q1 2025, we executed a EUR 40 million bond tap. The proceeds will support the medium-term growth of the loan book, while in the short term, the funds were strategically invested in income-generating financial instruments and reserved to support upcoming market launches over the rest of the year. We have also been successful in our local notes and loan programs, which continue to develop strongly in Kenya, Botswana, and Albania, and we are actively preparing for further launches of such programs in other geographies. Full unaudited consolidated report on the 3M period ended on 31 March:
Conference Call:
The Group's management team will hold an English conference call on 13 May 2025 at 15:00 CET to present the results.
Link to register for a conference call can be foundhere .
Eleving Group
Edgars Rauza, Eleving Group Investor Relations Manager
Email:...
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. Today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 54% of the group's portfolio is located in Europe, 33% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.
The Group's historical customer base surpasses 1.4 million customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued exceeds EUR 2.0 billion. With the headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and the governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2,950 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies, compiled by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2025' research by Financial Times and Statista.
Read more:
