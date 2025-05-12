Centre Urges States To Explore Possibility Of Setting Up Nuclear Power Plants

MENAFN - IANS) Panaji, May 12 (IANS) Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Centre has asked state governments to examine the feasibility of setting up nuclear power plants. The Centre also asked Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to explore the possibility of establishing a nuclear power facility as a long-term measure for energy security and sustainability in the coastal state.

The Union Minister said that India was currently generating eight gigawatts of nuclear power while the aim is to generate 100 gigawatts by 2047.

"We are of opinion that wherever there is a possibility of setting up a nuclear power plant, it should be considered. In future, if Goa puts up a proposal for a nuclear power plant, it would be considered positively," he told journalists after the meeting.

The minister also pointed that Goa does not have any thermal, hydro or solar power plants.

Given that around 80 per cent of Goa's electricity is procured from outside the state, the Minister urged the State to explore all possible avenues for local generation of power.

The meeting concluded with the assurance that the Ministry of Power would extend full support to the State in achieving its energy goals.

Highlighting the importance of operational efficiency, the Minister encouraged the state to further reduce utility losses and integrate more Renewable Energy into the grid. He mentioned that this would help lower the cost of power supply and enhance overall performance.

Union Minister of State for New and Renewal Energy Shripad Naik, Goa Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar and Urban Development Minister Vishwajit Rane also attended the meeting with the Power Minister.

The meeting also focused on the power sector developments, loss reduction initiatives, and the progress under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Commending the government of Goa and the Electricity Department for their effective efforts in ensuring power availability and achieving universal electrification, Manohar Lal stated:“Goa has shown exemplary performance in reducing AT&C losses to 9.32 per cent, which is significantly below the national average. This is a testament to the state's sustained efforts in improving the efficiency of its power distribution system.”

The minister appreciated the state's significant progress in implementing infrastructure works under RDSS aimed at reducing losses. However, he emphasized the need to accelerate the pace of smart metering, which has the potential to revolutionize consumer engagement with DISCOMs through data analytics and AI/ML tools.

“Now that the contracts have been awarded, I am confident that the implementation will gain momentum. Prioritizing saturation of smart meters in Government offices, colonies, commercial and industrial units, and high-load consumers will help ensure digitization and improved service delivery,” Manohar Lal Khattar added.

He also acknowledged Goa's citizen-centric efforts in simplifying procedures for rooftop solar installations and new electricity connections, enhancing the ease of living for consumers.