Eastern Michigan University Accelerates Sustainability Efforts Through Path Forward Initiative, Ecms, And Capital Improvements

Launched following EMU's 2023 partnership with CenTrio , the Path Forward Initiative is evaluating campus utilities while exploring new energy solutions to meet both current and future demands. The initiative includes:

The plan aims to achieve a 17.5% reduction in energy use per square foot.



Assessing 1,000 pieces of equipment across 50+ buildings to create a detailed conditions report

Screening energy solutions to optimize sustainability outcomes and support campus electrical needs Scenario modeling to guide strategic energy use planning

EMU's commitment to sustainability extends beyond planning, as the University advances key capital improvement projects. More than half of the 2024-25 projects are already complete, and all remaining initiatives are on track to finish within the fiscal year.

Key infrastructure improvements include:



Enhanced utility tunnel safety and reliability through structural repairs

Boiler replacements and control system upgrades to improve efficiency and reduce emissions

Campus-wide assessments of operational savings to identify new energy efficiency opportunities Major electrical and water system evaluations to strengthen campus resiliency

Looking ahead, 2026 capital improvement projects will expand on these advancements, including tunnel upgrades, boiler improvements, and a feasibility study to transition from fuel oil to cleaner natural gas solutions.

EMU is actively enhancing critical infrastructure to improve sustainability, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance campus functionality. Notable projects include:



Jones and Goddard, Brown and Munson residence hall demolitions: Site grading for both locations is complete, with landscaping scheduled for Summer 2025. Underground Electrical Projects: Work is scheduled to begin by Summer 2025, improving energy reliability across campus.

EMU is advancing energy efficiency through implementing Energy Conservation Measures. The University's ECM program aims to achieve a 17.5% Energy-Use Intensity (EUI) reduction, or energy consumed per square foot. This is the equivalent of removing approximately 2,500 gas-powered vehicles from the road or reducing the equivalent energy usage of 1,700 homes, annually.

By Summer 2025, key upgrades such as LED lighting retrofits, building control enhancements, and automation system improvements will be completed across multiple campus buildings -- ensuring long-term sustainability benefits and energy savings.

EMU is actively working to improve its AASHE STARS rating, a national sustainability metric. The University was awarded a bronze STARS rating in 2022 , placing it among the top 5% of universities in the U.S.

Additionally, a student sustainability internship program has been established focused on STARS data collection, giving students hands-on experience in environmental planning and policy.

For more information about Eastern's efforts, visit emich/sustainability .

