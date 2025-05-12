DALTILE CELEBRATING TRADE PRO WEEK -- INCLUDES NEW TRUCK GIVEAWAY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Trade professionals are a key driving force within our industry, so Daltile is thrilled to honor one lucky trade pro with a brand new truck as a key part of this week's celebration!" said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing, Dal-Tile LLC. "For over 78 years, Daltile has been THE resource for contractors and tile installers, providing the design, service, technology, manufacturing, and distribution leadership trade pros need to succeed. It has been our pleasure to come alongside these professionals and equip them to serve their customers effectively and grow their own businesses for so many years!"

"Daltile is committed to being the trade pro's trusted partner, serving as their One-Stop-Shop for all tile, stone, countertop, and installation needs," added Thorn-Brooks. "We have over 260 Daltile Sales Service Center locations nationwide offering unmatched product selection, service, and availability year round. In addition, we offer a user-friendly ProContractor Program complete with exclusive contractor pricing, comprehensive project support, tools, and accessories. We also make it easy to conduct business with Daltile anytime and anywhere, on any computer, smartphone, or tablet via our free ProExchange app. With ProExchange, trade pros streamline workflows by accessing everything needed in one place - from product searches to viewing available inventory, placing orders, payment, order tracking, scheduling pick-ups, and more."

The Daltile 2025 Trade Pro Giveaway is open to valid trade professionals: tile installers, tile contractors, and general contractors. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Must have a valid and active Daltile Trade Pro account (which is free). To enter, stop by your local Daltile Sales Service Center or visit ProContractor Resources | Discover The Daltile Trade Program and click on "Daltile 2025 Trade Pro Giveaway." Please see Official Rules and Terms for Entry for complete details.

Daltile is the industry-leading brand of ceramic, porcelain, glass, metal, and stone tile as well as mosaics, extra-large slabs, countertops, and exterior tile products. Daltile products are distributed through over 300 company-owned sales service centers, stone slab yards, and design studios that service a robust network of trade customers. Daltile products are also sold through independent flooring retailers. Dedicated to innovative product development and distinguished style, Daltile provides a rich palette of quality products created to inspire residential and commercial designs. For more information, visit daltile and follow Daltile on Instagram , Pinterest , LinkedIn , Facebook , X , and YouTube .

