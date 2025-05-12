Century Casinos Announces Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf Honored With Multiple Accolades In Casino Player Magazine's 'The Best Of Dining & Nightlife Awards 2025'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) announced today that its Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf ("Rocky Gap") received multiple first-place awards in Casino Player Magazine's Best of Dining & Nightlife Awards 2025. These accolades underscore the resort's commitment to delivering exceptional service and outstanding experiences to its guests.

The awards received by Rocky Gap include:



Best Overall Service

Best Seafood – Lakeside Grille

Best View – Lakeside Grille

Best Place to People Watch – On The Rocks

Best Outdoor Dining – Signatures Bar & Grill

Best Bar – On The Rocks

Best Sports Bar – Sports Lounge

Best Pool/Beach Bar – Terrace Bar Best Casino Cocktail Service

Rocky Gap, nestled in the scenic Rocky Gap State Park near Cumberland, Maryland, offers a diverse array of dining options. From the upscale Lakeside Grille, known for its seafood and picturesque views of Lake Habeeb, to the lively atmosphere of the On The Rocks bar and the relaxed setting of Signatures Bar & Grill, the resort caters to a variety of tastes and preferences.

For more information about Rocky Gap and its award-winning amenities, please visit our website at

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. In the United States the Company operates the following operating segments: (i) in the East, the Mountaineer Casino, Resort & Races in New Cumberland, West Virginia and Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf in Flintstone, Maryland; (ii) in the Midwest, the Century Casinos & Hotels Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and Century Casinos & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado; and (iii) in the West, the Nugget Casino Resort, in Reno-Sparks, Nevada. In Alberta, Canada the Company operates Century Casino & Hotel in Edmonton, the Century Casino in St. Albert, Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton and Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary. In Poland, the Company operates six casinos through its subsidiary Casinos Poland Ltd. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at .

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings we may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

SOURCE Century Casinos, Inc.

