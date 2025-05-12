First Guide To Psychotherapy For Engineers Is Now Available

The cover of THERAPY FOR ENGINEERS by Christan Mercurio

- Christan MercurioNAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- THERAPY FOR ENGINEERS and Everyone Else, a new book by Christan Mercurio, blends personal insight with proven therapeutic models to help analytical minds overcome the psychological inertia that often stalls personal and emotional growth. Designed for engineers, tech professionals, and anyone who thinks in systems, this book offers a rare window into how therapy actually works, and why it works.Rather than a traditional self-help book, THERAPY FOR ENGINEERS brings together compelling case studies, hard science, and relatable stories to reveal how transformative therapies can break through emotional shutdown and long-standing internal resistance. Mercurio introduces readers to accessible explanations of proven models like Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy (AEDP), Internal Family Systems (IFS), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), and the Neurosequential Model of Therapeutics (NMT), showing how these approaches help rewire the brain and body toward healing.“This book isn't just theory. It's a guide for people who tend to overanalyze but struggle to connect with emotion,” says Mercurio.“Each chapter stands on its own while contributing to a larger picture of how therapy can interrupt unproductive patterns. You can read it cover to cover or dive into individual sections as needed. It's structured to be easy to navigate while offering a cohesive path to personal and professional change. I've distilled what I've learned from research, clinical training, and personal experience into something engineers and other analytical minds can connect with.”Drawing on two decades in Silicon Valley and graduate studies in Counseling Psychology, Mercurio brings a rare dual perspective to this work. THERAPY FOR ENGINEERS was born from a side project that turned into something more: a deep exploration of how logical professionals engage with emotional regulation, stress, and internal resistance to change. The book is designed to support high-performance teams and leaders with insight into how psychological patterns shape leadership, communication, and resilience, especially in demanding environments.Mercurio is currently a Marriage and Family Therapist Trainee at both Process Therapy Institute and Peace-it-Together Counseling Agency, and a Master's candidate in Counseling Psychology at Santa Clara University. He has also been in 12-Step recovery for more than 19 years, integrating those hard-earned insights into a holistic therapeutic approach that emphasizes the connection between brain, body, and emotion.One early reader described the book as“not so much self-help as seek-help,” an exploration of how therapy addresses high-stress lifestyles and personal trauma with clarity, structure, and practical tools for change.“This is a different kind of book. Nothing like it exists. I checked.”THERAPY FOR ENGINEERS and Everyone Else is independently published with the support of Fearless Literary's Assisted Publishing Program. It is available now in paperback and eBook formats."This is a different kind of book. Nothing like it exists. I checked."THERAPY FOR ENGINEERS is independently published by the author with assistance from Fearless Literary's Assisted Publishing Program.

