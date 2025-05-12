New Podcast 'Pivot To Profit' Pulls Back The Curtain On What It Really Takes To Grow Wealth As An Entrepreneur

Pam Jordan, host of the new podcast Pivot to Profit, delivers candid financial insights from real entrepreneurs who've learned the hard (and smart) way.

- Pam JordanBURLINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneurs ready to stop spinning their wheels and start keeping more of what they earn have a new go-to podcast:“Pivot to Profit,” now streaming on Apple Podcasts , Spotify and YouTube . Hosted by renowned CFO and financial fixer, Pam Jordan, the show is designed to empower business owners by sharing honest, behind-the-numbers conversations about profit, loss and everything in between.Each episode of“Pivot to Profit” features candid interviews with entrepreneurs who open up about the real stories behind their financial wins-and their most painful (and expensive) mistakes. From scaling smart to dodging tax traps, the podcast is a masterclass in building wealth by understanding the numbers that matter.“I invested a lot of money to get in rooms with people who were running circles around me financially-and it changed everything,” says host Pam Jordan.“'Pivot to Profit' is my way of opening that door for other entrepreneurs. You'll hear what went right, what went wrong and how to learn from both.”Through engaging conversations, actionable takeaways and financial truths rarely shared in public,“Pivot to Profit” delivers what entrepreneurs crave: access to ideas and insight they won't get anywhere else.Tune in now to get real about revenue, ruthless about expenses and radically intentional about profit.Listen & Subscribe:Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubeFor more information or to apply to be a guest, visit###About Pam JordanPam Jordan is a nationally recognized CFO, financial strategist and the go-to fixer for entrepreneurs ready to turn chaos into clarity. As the founder of five businesses, including Pivot Business Group, she has helped hundreds of businesses improve profitability, reduce taxes, grow their wealth and scale with confidence by focusing on the numbers that truly drive growth. Known for her no-fluff approach, Pam brings candor, strategy and heart to every client she works with-and now to every episode of“Pivot to Profit.”Learn more atAbout Pivot to Profit“Pivot to Profit” is the podcast where real entrepreneurs share what actually works-and what really hurts-on their journey to building profitable businesses. Hosted by CFO and financial expert Pam Jordan, the show is packed with unfiltered stories, smart strategies and practical insights that help business owners grow revenue, keep more of their money and make smarter decisions with their numbers. New episodes drop weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.Visit /podcast to learn more.

