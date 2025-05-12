Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Silicone Attachments Designed To Create Human-Like Robots

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Matthew S. of Glendale, CA is the creator of Robotics Assimilator Features, a series of molded silicone attachments that attach to human-like robots to fully flesh out their human appearance while offering better control of the fingers, hands, feet, and other body parts. This innovative series of molded silicone attachments enhances robotic realism while vastly improving tactile control and interaction, opening new doors for education, research, and training.Standard human-like robots have often fallen short in areas respective to human interaction. They are cold to the touch, visibly mechanical, and lacking the subtle textures and responsiveness of real human beings. Robotics Assimilator Features bridges this gap by equipping robots with advanced external components made from molded silicone, embedded with flexible tubing, nerve-sensing strips, and magnetic connectors. The result is a fully fleshed-out, life-like appearance, enhanced touch sensitivity, and improved motor functionality.Key features include:.Realistic Appearance: Silicone-molded external parts transform robots to visually and physically resemble human men and women, making them capable of wearing real clothing naturally..Sensory Feedback: Embedded electric metal strips act as nerve sensors, allowing robots to detect and interact with objects with precision..Temperature and Tactile Enhancement: Water-filled tubing circulates warmth through the robot, making the surface comfortable and human-like to the touch..Secure Attachment Mechanisms: Rubber belts with plastic-covered magnetic strips activated by electric current securely fasten the molded components to the robotic body..Dynamic Plug and Socket Systems: Designs using neoprene sleeves, steel bb's, induction magnets, and flexible "tongue" structures provide versatile movement and adaptable, human-like articulation.Beyond appearance, Robotics Assimilator Features significantly enhance robotic functionality, making them ideal for applications where realism matters, from advanced medical and safety training to research on human-robot interaction, and more. The system's design even allows the plug to function as a standalone unit, offering flexibility for customer-specific needs. By seamlessly blending human realism with robotic capability, Robotics Assimilator Features would be a major step forward for the future of any robotics manufacturer.Matthew filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Robotics Assimilator Features product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Robotics Assimilator Features can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

