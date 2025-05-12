K3 Holdings' Nathan Kadisha Advocates For Affordable Housing Solutions At Bisnow LA Conference

Nathan Kadisha Presents at Bisnow Affordable Housing Conference

- Nathan KadishaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- K3 Holdings, a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States and Alpine LA Properties, a leasing company providing newly remodeled apartments at affordable participated in the recent Bisnow Los Angeles Affordable Housing Conference , held May 7 at the Biltmore Hotel. K3 Holdings Principal Nathan Kadisha joined a distinguished group of real estate leaders and public officials to address the city's most pressing housing challenges.As federal funding faces mounting uncertainty, Kadisha delivered a strong message: the future of workforce housing must include a deeply rooted affordable component. He urged both developers and existing apartment owners to take bold action to expand and preserve affordability throughout Los Angeles.The event convened policymakers, developers, and housing advocates for an urgent dialogue on the future of affordability in Los Angeles, particularly in light of potential cuts to federal programs such as Section 8, which currently support more than 59,000 local households.Kadisha emphasized the critical role of public-private partnerships and creative financing in closing the housing gap.“We believe in the fundamentals of affordable housing. While we invest in various asset classes, we consistently return to workforce housing based on simple supply and demand,” Kadisha said.“Sustainable housing is not just about supply, it's about access, stability, and long-term opportunity. At K3 Holdings, we're committed to delivering solutions that serve people and communities, not just markets. In Los Angeles, the fundamentals are robust.”The commitment to affordable housing is deeply rooted in the company's mission. Both K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties approach real estate with a long-term, impact-driven philosophy. Together, the firms are helping lead a new generation of development that puts people at the center of progress.“Housing is more than walls and a roof-it's a platform for dignity and opportunity,” Kadisha added.“It's where families grow, where seniors feel safe, and where working people build a future. That belief shapes every project we pursue.”Kadisha also spoke to the importance of preserving what already exists. In a moment of reflection during the panel, he underscored that real progress requires protecting the affordable housing that is already in place, a point too often overlooked in the broader policy conversation.“If we want Los Angeles to thrive for generations to come, we have to stop thinking in short-term cycles,” he said.“We need to treat affordable housing as essential infrastructure, not as an afterthought. Density is important, but not the only factor. There is significant old housing being removed as new projects are constructed. We must do a better job of preserving existing affordable housing and maintaining long-term affordability-not just relying on new construction. This is a core tenet of the K3 model.”Kadisha also stressed the importance of building trust with the communities K3 serves .“This work only succeeds if we listen first. The most resilient neighborhoods are built when developers, residents, and policymakers are all at the table with mutual respect,” he said.With an emphasis on adaptive reuse, strategic site selection, and thoughtful design, K3 Holdings continues to deliver affordable housing across Los Angeles and beyond. Each project is built with intention-to foster mobility, equity, and a sense of belonging.As housing pressures mount, K3 Holdings remains a trusted voice in the region's affordability dialogue. The firm will continue to advocate for inclusive policy, responsible development, and cross-sector collaboration that ensures everyone has a place in Los Angeles' future.About K3 Holdings and Alpine LA PropertiesK3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to creating strong, vibrant communities through thoughtful property management and a focus on fostering neighborly connections. By hosting community events and providing quality living spaces, we strive to make our neighborhoods places where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.###For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ....

