Terrorism And Bosses Who Feed It Are No Longer Separate: Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, May 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, said that when the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai took place, it was demanded that terrorism and the masters who feed it should not be considered as separate.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced three 'new normals' today. Any terrorist act will be considered an attack on India and will be given an equally strong response. We will never tolerate any 'nuclear blackmail' and we will not see terrorists and their sponsors, the Pakistani government, separately. All three things are very important. Because, every time there was a terrorist attack, the Pakistani government used to tell the world that we have nothing to do with terrorism. But, that will not happen now. Today, India has presented its position very clearly to the world,” he said.

He said that PM Modi also told today how India conducted the operation even by going into the Punjab province.

“He also said that Pakistan called India in fear and asked for a ceasefire. It shows how India implemented Operation Sindoor with strength, power, patience and precision. I congratulate the Indian Army very much and thank PM Modi too.”

He said that the Prime Minister has also made it clear in his address that now only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be discussed.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in his post on X uploaded the US President Donald Trump's photo and said,“Papa stopped the war by threatening to shut down trade! This is the real Vishwaguru (world leader)! The rest are all fake!!”

Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray, even before the beginning of the PM's address, in his post on X said,“I hope today it is made clear to the world by the Govt of India that Kashmir is not a part of any discussions. Kashmir is an integral part of and will always be. It is NOT an international issue, not even a bilateral issue. The only thing bilateral about it is the area PoK. The occupation. That region belongs to India and has to be returned to India.”

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto said,“The credit for carrying out Operation Sindoor goes to the Indian Army.”