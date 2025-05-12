IPL 2025: Action To Resume On May 17 With RCB V KKR In Bengaluru, Matches At Six Venues; Final On June 3

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) After consultation with the government, security agencies, and all other stakeholders, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to restart the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 from May 17 and conduct all the matches in six venues.

The IPL 2025 will resume at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL was suspended for a week because of the intense exchange of fire across the border between India and Pakistan, with the latter launching missiles and drone attacks, which were thwarted by the Indian forces.

No matches will be played in Mohali or Dharamsala. Punjab Kings' match against Mumbai Indians, which was earlier moved to Ahmedabad, will now be played at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur on May 26.

The final of the IPL will now be played on June 3, with the playoffs to be played from May 29 onwards. The venues for the playoff matches will be announced later.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season.

"A total of 17 matches will be played across six venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays," the BCCI informed in a release on Monday.

According to the statement, the playoffs will start with Qualifier 1 on May 29, followed by the Eliminator on the next day. The Qualifier 2 encounter will take place on June 1, with the final scheduled on June 3.

Venue details for the playoff matches will be announced at a later stage.

"The BCCI takes this opportunity to once again salute the bravery and resilience of India's armed forces, whose efforts have enabled the safe return of cricket. The Board reaffirms its commitment to the national interest while ensuring the successful completion of the league," the BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, said in the release.