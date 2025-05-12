Opportunity Labs Launches A First-Of-Its-Kind Tool To Combat Opioid Overdoses In K-12 Schools

BRIELLE, N.J., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunity Labs, a national nonprofit supported by the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE), today launched schoolopioidsafety , an interactive platform empowering policymakers, educators, public health officials, and families to enhance opioid overdose prevention and emergency response strategies in K-12 schools.

Youth opioid overdoses have surged in recent years. In 2022, an average of 22 adolescents (ages 14-18) in the United States died each week from drug overdoses, primarily due to fentanyl-laced pills. Recognizing the critical need for informed policy and rapid response capabilities in K-12 schools, the platform provides essential insights into state, district, and school preparedness.

The website and visualization provide a detailed state-by-state analysis of opioid-related laws, regulations, and guidance for K-12 schools to respond to opioid challenges. Key features include:



Interactive State-by-State Visualization: Instantly compare how states nationwide address opioid safety in K-12 schools.

Regulatory Density Scores: Evaluate the comprehensiveness of each state's opioid prevention policies, naloxone access, training standards, and emergency response protocols. Direct Policy Access: Quickly obtain relevant state-specific laws, regulations, and official guidance.

"This interactive resource is a critical step forward in transforming complex regulatory landscapes into actionable insights that help states, districts, and schools better protect students," said Mario Ramirez, M.D., Managing Director of Opportunity Labs. "Our goal is to provide education and public health leaders with clear, data-driven tools to enhance safety measures and save lives."

The launch of supports Opportunity Labs' and FORE's shared commitment to advancing youth health and well-being by strengthening school-based strategies to prevent and respond to opioid overdoses.

"Schools are a critical setting for both preventing and responding to youth overdose, yet many lack the necessary policies, training, and resources," said Karen A. Scott, M.D., MPH, President of the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) . "By supporting Opportunity Labs' work to map state regulations and engage education leaders nationwide, FORE is helping to identify systemic gaps and elevate effective strategies that can strengthen school-based overdose prevention and emergency response."

Creighton Drury, CEO of the Partnership to End Addiction , said, "Schools are uniquely positioned to protect young people by preventing both drug overdoses and youth substance use-two critical, yet distinct prevention priorities-but they need reliable resources to do this effectively. Wide variations in the laws and regulations governing opioid education and overdose prevention in schools hinder schools' efforts to implement life-saving measures. Opportunity Labs' new resource will go a long way toward fulfilling its mission, which mirrors that of Partnership to End Addiction: to use high-quality research, practical tools, and effective strategies to keep young people safe and help them thrive."

Interested in learning more? Additional opportunities to speak directly with the Opportunity Labs team are available to interested parties. Please visit or contact [email protected]

About Opportunity Labs

Opportunity Labs is a national nonprofit organization committed to promoting youth thriving through research, evidence-based policy solutions, and technical assistance. For more information, visit .

About the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE)

FORE is a national grantmaking foundation dedicated to convening and supporting partners advancing innovative, patient-centered solutions to the opioid crisis. To learn more, visit .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Opportunity Labs Foundation, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED