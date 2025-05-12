Augustar Life Launches Most Competitive Income IUL Product To Date

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our strategy has been to elevate our indexed product line to be among the best in the business," said Mark Peterson, AuguStar Life Chief Distribution Officer. "Additionally, financial professionals are looking for products with greater income and accumulation potential features that don't sacrifice the protection benefits, and this product delivers in a big way."

At launch, Virtus IUL III is a top tier IUL product for income

In addition to its income and accumulation potential features, Virtus IUL III offers a variety of protection options, including level and increasing death benefit choices, a No Lapse Guarantee and optional riders such as the Accelerated Benefit Rider for chronic and terminal illness. These features ensure that clients can tailor their policies to meet their unique financial goals and provide peace of mind for their loved ones.

In a comparison of expenses as a percentage of premium, Virtus IUL III is designed to offer competitive expense levels relative to similar products, making it a cost-effective choice for clients seeking to maximize their policy's cash value and income potential.

"We are excited to introduce Virtus IUL III to the market," continues Peterson. "This product represents our commitment to opening up a universe of possibilities for our clients by offering them innovative and flexible solutions to navigate their financial journeys."

More information about AuguStar Life's IUL offerings can be found on the AuguStar website .

About AuguStar Life AuguStar Life markets indexed universal life, indexed whole life, term and bank-owned life insurance through a national network of traditional direct agent distribution and independent marketing organizations. AuguStar Life is a member of the Constellation family of companies, which also includes AuguStar Retirement, AuguStar Seguros, Constellation Investments, Constellation Re and Constellation Institutional Markets. Constellation's investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers', are two of North America's largest long-term institutional investors, managing more than CA$740 billion in net assets, including more than CA$150 billion in private capital investments (as of Dec. 31, 2024). More information is available at augustarfinancial.

Minimum premiums must be met for the guaranteed death benefit to remain in place.

Withdrawals may reduce the death benefit, cash surrender value and any living benefit amount.

Indexed universal life insurance is issued by AuguStar Life Assurance Corporation. Guarantees based on the claims-paying ability of the issuer. Guarantees do not apply to the investment performance of any chosen index. Product, product features and rider availability vary by state. Issuer not licensed to conduct business in NY.

Contact: Lisa Doxsee

513.794.6418 (o) | 513.218.5519 (m)

[email protected]

