Georgia Child Care Association Hosts High-Impact Luncheon With Business Leaders, Policymakers, And Legislators To Address Industry Challenges

ATLANTA, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 22, the Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA) will host its Child Care Impact Luncheon at Maggiano's Buckhead, bringing together over 100 child care leaders, small business owners, state legislators, and key policymakers to spotlight urgent challenges and celebrate recent legislative wins for Georgia's early childhood sector.

This high-level event aims to elevate the critical role of child care in Georgia's economy and galvanize continued support for a sector that enables every other industry to function. Attendees will include ten Georgia legislators, leaders from the Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL), large multi-site providers, independent child care owners, and community stakeholders.

"This isn't just a child care conversation-it's an economic one," said Ideisha Bellamy, CEO of GCCA. "When child care fails, so do workforces, businesses, and local economies. This luncheon is about recognizing that truth and building the momentum we need to solve it."

Featured speakers include GCCA Board President and President-Elect, GCCA's Government Affairs team, a prominent child care insurance leader, addressing the industry's insurance access crisis, DECAL Commissioner and Legislators.

This year's program will spotlight the passage of lawsuit reform legislation-a long-sought win that promises relief for providers struggling with unaffordable insurance premiums. But the conversation won't stop at success.

"We've made progress," said Bellamy. "But we are still up against workforce shortages, rising costs, and outdated systems. That's why this event also serves as a fundraiser-to support the advocacy that fuels these wins."

Proceeds from the luncheon will directly support GCCA's year-round lobbying and policy efforts, ensuring that child care providers across Georgia have a powerful voice at the Capitol.

Media are encouraged to attend and will have access to speakers and participants before and after the program. Interview opportunities can be arranged in advance.

Event Details:

What: Child Care Impact Luncheon

When: Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:30–1:30 PM

Where: Maggiano's Little Italy – Buckhead | Atlanta, GA

Who: GCCA members, legislators, DECAL, business leaders

Press Contact:

Ideisha Bellamy

CEO, Georgia Child Care Association

[email protected] | 404-254-3969

SOURCE Georgia Child Care Association

