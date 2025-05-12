Firstlight Home Care Celebrates Growth And Honors Franchise Award Recipients During National Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This year's conference was a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when we come together with a shared purpose," said FirstLight President and CEO Glee McAnanly. "As we grow bigger and think brighter, it's our unity-our commitment to one another and to the families we serve-that truly sets FirstLight apart."

During the conference in Savannah, GA, attendees celebrated the strength of the franchise system, recognized exceptional franchisees making extraordinary impacts in their communities, and explored future directions for the brand. Keynote speaker Jason Dorsey inspired participants to embrace change and lead with purpose, reinforcing the conference's central theme.

Franchisees, caregivers, team members recognized

Jackie Walker of FirstLight Home Care of Tampa , was recognized as FirstLight's National Caregiver of the Year for consistently going above and beyond for her clients and treating them with the utmost respect and dignity.

FirstLight honored its Franchisee of the Year : FirstLight Home Care of Grand Rapids , owned by Jeremy Fellows, Don Fellows, and Jeffrey Lamborne. This team was recognized for outstanding client satisfaction, quality of service, and impressive year-over-year revenue growth.

Mark Paretchan, owner of FirstLight Home Care of Marin County and FirstLight Home Care of Sonoma County , was honored with the FirstLight Founders' Award , which recognizes one franchise owner's continued and ongoing dedication to FirstLight's mission and values that have made the company what it is today. Our mission is to help people have their best day, every day, and Mark's dedication to serving his clients and caregivers certainly exemplifies that mission.

The company also recognized other franchisees in various categories, including:

Rookie of the Year: This award recognizes the franchisee with the highest revenue in the first 12 months of operation. Matthew Jones, owner of FirstLight Home Care of Virginia Beach , was recognized for this impressive achievement.

Bigger and Brighter Award: In line with the theme of the conference, this award recognizes a franchisee with an outstanding achievement in hours per week. Perry Ciambella , owner of FirstLight Home Care of Buffalo , was recognized for having the highest hours per week average out of the entire system.

Quality Assurance : These franchisees were recognized as leaders in operational excellence.



Vincent McMahon, FirstLight Home Care of Westchester Ken and Mary Ellen Fleming, FirstLight Home Care of Charlotte

Top Single Territory Award , awarded to the franchise with the highest revenue in a single territory

Jim Carteris, FirstLight Home Care of San Francisco Peninsula

Top Multi-Unit Territory Award , which recognizes the franchise with the most revenue across all of their territories

Don Randall and Craig Randall, owners of FirstLight Home Care locations in Charleston, SC ; Greenville, SC ; Spartanburg, S ; Myrtle Beach, SC ; Beaufort, SC ; Wilmington, NC ; Knoxville, TN ; Lake County, FL ;

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care, a leading provider of home care services, is a lifeline for seniors, veterans, adults living with dementia, and anyone 18 and older who needs care where they call home. FirstLight exists to help people have their best day, every day. The company's mission is to provide compassionate home care so that all families served have peace of mind knowing their loved ones receive the support they need to enjoy the quality of life they deserve. FirstLight's network of professional caregivers is passionate about creating meaningful relationships and making a difference in the lives of others. The franchise system includes nearly 200 independently owned and operated home care locations throughout the United States. To learn more, or to find a local office, visit FirstLightHomeCare .

Photos are available upon request.

SOURCE FirstLight Home Care