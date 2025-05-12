Anne Marie Otáñez's Chief Of Staff Academy Earns CPD Accreditation, Offering Certified Development For Strategic Leaders

Anne Marie Otáñez's Chief of Staff Academy earns CPD accreditation, setting a global standard for strategic leadership and executive development.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Executive coach and Microsoft Chief of Staff Anne Marie Otáñez has officially announced that her flagship training platform, the Chief of Staff Academy , is now CPD-accredited by the Continuing Professional Development Standards Office. This international certification recognizes that the Academy meets rigorous standards for quality, structure, and impact-positioning it as a trusted source for professionals aiming to elevate their leadership journey.

The CPD accreditation serves as a mark of excellence, confirming that Otáñez's training programs are not only relevant and timely, but also grounded in best practices that align with professional development benchmarks across multiple industries.

“This isn't just a stamp-it's validation of the real-world, high-impact learning experience we've built for current and aspiring Chiefs of Staff,” says Otáñez.“It means people can trust our curriculum to help them grow strategically, lead effectively, and advance their careers with purpose.”

Making the Invisible Role Visible

Otáñez, author of The Chief of Staff: An Insider's Guide to Becoming a Strategic Partner in the Executive Suite, launched the Chief of Staff Academy to meet a pressing need: practical, lived-experience-based guidance for a role often misunderstood and under-supported.

With over 20 years of executive experience at Microsoft, Apple, Disney, and more, she built the Academy not just to teach theory-but to provide a real blueprint for leadership behind the scenes. Through structured modules on stakeholder management, executive alignment, conflict resolution, and strategic planning, the program now delivers CPD-recognized outcomes that count toward ongoing professional development in fields like business, healthcare, tech, and government.

Why CPD Accreditation Matters

For professionals ready to move into the Chief of Staff role-or founders and executives looking to define and hire for the position-the CPD accreditation offers clear benefits:

- Quality Assurance: Confidence that the training adheres to internationally recognized standards



- Relevance: Learning that aligns with professional demands and executive realities



- Structured Growth: A clear pathway to mastering the competencies that matter most in strategic support roles



- Professional Credibility: Demonstrates a commitment to excellence and lifelong learning



Participants gain access to exclusive coaching, a growing professional community, and tools that help translate vision into execution-whether they're stepping into their first CoS role or strengthening leadership at the highest levels.

Building a Community of Strategic Partners

This announcement marks another milestone in Otáñez's broader mission: to redefine what it means to lead from behind the scenes. As a Black woman, daughter of immigrants, and seasoned strategist, she brings a perspective rooted in cultural intelligence, empathy, and real-world complexity-qualities that deeply resonate with the professionals she serves.

“I've lived this role at the highest levels. Now, I'm creating the roadmap I wish I had-so others don't have to figure it out alone,” she says.

Get on the List

The CPD-accredited Chief of Staff Academy is currently taking names for its next cohort. Professionals interested in joining can sign up for updates and early access by visiting the Chief of Staff Academy website.

About Anne Marie Otáñez

Anne Marie Otáñez is a strategic executive coach, speaker, and author with over two decades of leadership experience. She is the founder of Own Your Power with Anne Marie and creator of the Chief of Staff Academy-a first-of-its-kind platform that empowers professionals to succeed in one of the most dynamic and complex roles in modern leadership.



