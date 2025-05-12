Reimagining Antiquity: Antico Contempo At FOCUS Art Fair - A Fusion Of Past, Present, And Future

Gunmetal and Obsidian Torsos of Apollo, 11 Editions Each, 2025.

Monumental Handcrafted Mosaic by Munir Habib, 2024.

Alex and Soliman Aboutaam at All Street Gallery, NYC, March 2025.

By combining ancient techniques with cutting-edge tools, Antico Contempo creates artifacts of the future rooted in the legacy of antiquity.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Antico Contempo returns to the public eye this May at Focus Art Fair New York, building on a strong series of showcases at Salon Art + Design, All Street NYC, and Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week. These events marked Antico Contempo's emergence as a distinctive voice in contemporary classical art. Focus Art Fair represents the next chapter, bringing Antico's poetic blend of heritage and modernity to a global audience in the heart of Chelsea.Founded in New York City in 2024, Antico Contempo specializes in the reinterpretation of ancient art through modern technique. The studio works with everything from 3D scanning and virtual modeling to resin casting, stone mosaics, and reflective brass sculptures. The result is a collection of bold, refined objects that exist between time periods, shaped by technology but grounded in ancient craftsmanship.At Focus, Antico Contempo unveils a new series of mosaic portraits and cast figures that echo the sculptural traditions of Rome, Greece, and the Near East. Each piece reimagines a classical archetype for today's world, not through imitation but through dialogue. The use of digital tools allows for subtle additions including but not limited to hands, bases, and surface textures, bridging what was once broken with what could have been.Accessibility remains at the heart of Antico Contempo's mission. While each object is designed with museum-level care, they are also priced to be collected. By keeping works available in both limited and open editions, Antico Contempo ensures that classical beauty, once reserved for elite circles, can now live in homes, studios, and public spaces around the world.“Our international team of artists is constantly growing now spanning the globe from the United States to Europe and the Middle East,” said Alex Aboutaam, co-founder of Antico Contempo.“My brother Soliman and I are ecstatic to be sharing space with such forward-thinking and accomplished galleries and artists at Focus. We hope our fusion of antiquity and futurism will be a welcome addition to the fair.”Visitors to Focus Art Fair can expect a presentation that combines historical accuracy with forward-thinking design. Brass and aluminum shine where marble once stood. Stone tesserae capture digital patterns. Surfaces shimmer under contemporary light but retain the spirit of the past. The booth invites viewers not just to look, but to experience a new form of continuity.Antico Contempo is more than a gallery or studio. It is a movement to revive the dignity of ancient art in a contemporary voice. With each new fair and installation, the New York-based start-up grows closer to its goal: to make timeless art part of everyday life.Co-Founder Soliman Aboutaam said "Antico Contempo may be young, but we have quickly developed our concept and shared our vision with the world."Find Antico Contempo at Focus Art Fair New YorkChelsea Industrial550 W 28th St, New YorkDates:May 15 – 18, 2025Opening Hours:Thursday, May 15: 12:00 – 18:00 (18:00 – 21:00 VIP Opening)Friday, May 16: 12:00 – 18:00 (18:00 – 21:00 FOCUS Friday Late)Saturday, May 17: 11:00 – 19:00Sunday, May 18: 11:00 – 17:00

