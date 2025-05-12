TAVA Founding Board Members To Represent Swiss & European Innovation At 2025 Selectusa Investment Summit

TAVA is Southern California's first accelerator program for Swiss and European technology companies.

TAVA founder Mat Hausherr is participating in the 2025 SelectUSA Investment Summit.

TAVA Founding Member Arie Shen is a 2025 SelectUSA Investment Summit panelist and judge.

Nonprofit accelerator set to debut in June; first cohort of Swiss tech companies arrives this fall for intensive U.S. market entry program

- Arie ShenWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Founding board members of the Transatlantic Venture Association (TAVA) , Southern California's first nonprofit accelerator for Swiss and European technology companies, will be participating in the 2025 SelectUSA Investment Summit , taking place May 11–14 in National Harbor, Maryland.TAVA founder Mat Hausherr and founding team member Arie Shen will attend the premier foreign direct investment (FDI) event in the United States to connect with international business leaders, economic development organizations, and government officials focused on U.S. market entry and growth.TAVA's early-stage visibility at the Investment Summit comes ahead of its official public launch in June 2025. The accelerator will host its first Executive Master Class (EMC) Program in October 2025, welcoming a cohort of Swiss companies ready to expand into the United States. The program provides tailored access to the U.S. market through strategic advising, soft-landing services, and direct connections with trusted U.S. partners.“The SelectUSA Investment Summit is a pivotal platform for foreign companies looking to succeed in the U.S.,” Hausherr said.“TAVA is here to accelerate that journey-starting in Southern California, one of the most dynamic innovation ecosystems in the world.”Backed by a network of international partners and U.S. market insiders, TAVA helps high-potential European companies enter and scale in the United States, focusing on Southern California. The accelerator supports companies across key innovation sectors, including medical technology, health tech, food and agritech, clean tech, sports, wellness and entertainment, and robotics and engineering. Other founding board members include Richard Henson, Alessandro Nolfo, Cara Stewart, and Kaspar Zimmerli.“What sets TAVA apart is our ability to bridge cultures and systems while helping European founders avoid costly missteps,” Shen said.“We're building a guided path into the U.S. market that starts with connection-but leads to traction, growth, and real results.”At the event, attendees can hear Shen speak on the“Investment Fundamentals: Successfully Marketing a Business” panel, and he will serve as a judge at the SelectUSA Investment Summit competition.The SelectUSA Investment Summit has facilitated more than $110 billion in U.S. investment projects and supported over 85,000 jobs nationwide. In 2025, the event will host over 5,000 participants representing 96 global markets and all 56 U.S. states and territories.TAVA invites global partners, investors, and founders to connect during the Investment Summit and explore collaboration opportunities in the upcoming EMC program and beyond. To schedule a meeting with Mat Hausherr or Arie Shen during the Investment Summit, or to learn more about TAVA's October 2025 EMC Program, please visit tavasocal .About TAVATAVA (Transatlantic Venture Association) is Southern California's first nonprofit accelerator dedicated to helping Swiss and European technology companies successfully enter and scale in the U.S. market. Backed by a network of international partners and U.S. market insiders, TAVA helps high-potential European companies launch and grow in the United States, focusing on Southern California. The accelerator supports companies across key innovation sectors, including medical technology, health tech, food and agritech, clean tech, sports, wellness and entertainment, and robotics and engineering. Learn more at tavasocal.

