Bestagents Proudly Announces The Recipients Of Its Top Real Estate Professionals For 2025.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This prestigious award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction.

From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client's needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients' individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.

Dave Futch, Realtor/Team Lead, Lahaina/HI

Tania Garrard, Realtor, Starkville/MS

Connie Liesman, Realtor/Strategic Advisor, Conyers/GA

Audrey Barnes, Land Acquisition Manager, Marietta/GA

Bridget Brown, Realtor, Yorktown/VA

Sean Dennedy, Realtor/Group Lead, Cincinnati/OH

Allie Jovanovic, Realtor/Consultant, Saint Louis/MO

Steve Holm, Owner/Realtor, Cedar City/UT

Alma Starr, Realtor, Humble/TX

Saivi'on Lee, Realtor, Dallas/TX

Jackson Bearry, Realtor Associate, Atlantic Beach/FL

Robin Palumbo Thompson, Realtor, Lewes/DE

Jill Powers, Real Estate Advisor, Rochester/MI

Michael Phillips, Real Estate Advisor, Tallahassee/FL

Eddie Norzagaray, Realtor, Fullerton/CA

Howard Handa, Real Estate Broker, Las Vegas/NV

Mary Jane "MJ" Benavente, Realtor Associate, Indian Rocks Beach/FL

Sylvia Aufiero, Owner/Broker, Reno/NV

Collin Volmrich, Manager of Real Estate Valuations, Canonsburg/PA

Sydney Burkle, Realtor, Wheeling/WV

Christine Walker, Realtor, Bradenton/FL

Susan Holmes, Realtor, Sewanee/TN

Ashley Massey, Global Real Estate Advisor, Dallas/TX

Kristine Springer, Property Manager, Madison/WI

Best Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.

BestAgents

BestAgents

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.