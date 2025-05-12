My Window Washing Company Notes Increased Demand For Exterior Cleaning Services In Round Lake Beach, IL

My Window Washing sees rising demand in Round Lake Beach, IL for pressure and power washing amid seasonal and maintenance trends.

- - Dan Indriliunas, Owner, My Window WashingROUND LAKE BEACH, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- My Window Washing, a professional exterior cleaning company based in Round Lake Beach, Illinois, has reported a notable increase in regional demand for exterior cleaning services, particularly those involving pressure and power washing techniques. The uptick in service requests reflects broader seasonal and environmental trends, as well as growing consumer awareness about the long-term value of regular property maintenance.The company, which specializes in residential and commercial exterior cleaning, has observed a 26% year-over-year increase in inquiries originating from Round Lake Beach and neighboring communities in Lake County. According to internal data compiled during the first quarter of 2025, most of these requests are associated with surface restoration services involving driveways, siding, decks, patios, and walkways-areas commonly affected by winter residue, mildew buildup, and environmental staining.“Round Lake Beach has experienced above-average precipitation and fluctuating temperatures over the past year, which often accelerates the need for exterior cleaning,” said Dan Indriliunas, Owner of My Window Washing.“As a result, homeowners and property managers are scheduling cleaning projects earlier in the season to prevent damage and preserve property value.”Among the most frequently requested services are high-efficiency pressure washing treatments aimed at removing grime, algae, and surface discoloration from siding and concrete. Clients are also searching online for phrases such as power washer near me , reflecting a broader digital engagement trend as consumers compare providers, services, and results before making decisions.The distinction between power washing and pressure washing continues to generate questions among customers. While the terms are often used interchangeably, power washing typically involves the use of heated water to break down organic contaminants, grease, and embedded residues. Pressure washing, by contrast, relies on high-pressure streams of unheated water and is often favored for surfaces like brick, vinyl siding, and sealed wood.My Window Washing has expanded its service offerings to accommodate both applications, allowing for a more tailored approach depending on the surface type, soil level, and client preferences. This dual-capability model also ensures that surfaces are cleaned efficiently without unnecessary wear or water waste.Technicians employed by the company undergo training in the correct use of surface cleaners, adjustable nozzles, and safety procedures to avoid damage to delicate surfaces or surrounding landscaping. This includes instruction on runoff control and environmental containment measures that comply with local water discharge regulations.“Selecting the right pressure washing company involves more than just scheduling a service-it's about understanding the materials involved and applying the right level of force and technique,” Indriliunas added.“Improper methods can cause etching, chipping, or discoloration, especially on older siding or untreated wood.”The increase in demand for exterior cleaning services in Round Lake Beach is also influenced by the continued popularity of outdoor renovations and home improvement projects. As patios, decks, and outdoor entertainment areas become extensions of indoor living space, maintaining their appearance and safety becomes a higher priority for property owners.In commercial contexts, pressure and power washing are increasingly integrated into routine property maintenance schedules. Retail centers, office buildings, and multi-unit residential developments use surface cleaning not only to enhance visual appeal but also to address safety concerns related to slippery surfaces and environmental allergens.With spring and summer being peak seasons for exterior maintenance, companies in the field are adjusting operations to meet client timelines while maintaining quality standards. My Window Washing has adopted a flexible scheduling model and digital estimate system to handle the rise in inquiries efficiently.The company's operations in Round Lake Beach are supported by a fleet of fully equipped service vehicles, each outfitted with water tanks, power washers, and eco-conscious detergents approved for residential use. These setups allow technicians to manage a range of surface types and building configurations without requiring access to client water supplies in all cases.In addition to driveway and siding cleaning, the company reports an increase in requests for roof soft washing, a related service that involves the application of a low-pressure solution to remove organic buildup such as moss, lichen, and algae. This process extends roof life and improves curb appeal while minimizing physical stress on shingles.From a sustainability standpoint, the industry is seeing greater interest in biodegradable cleaning agents and reduced water usage systems. My Window Washing has integrated these practices into its service model, selecting surfactants that break down naturally and investing in equipment that reduces overspray and water waste.Online search trends further corroborate the increase in interest across the region. Data from the past six months shows a significant rise in the use of keywords such as“power washer near me,”“pressure washing Round Lake Beach,” and“best pressure washing company in Lake County,” indicating that residents are increasingly prioritizing professional exterior cleaning services.Property management firms and real estate professionals also contribute to the uptick in demand. Routine pressure washing is often recommended as part of pre-listing preparation and seasonal maintenance schedules. Clean exterior surfaces enhance photographs, reduce the need for costly repairs, and contribute to stronger first impressions during property showings.As demand continues to rise, My Window Washing is focused on training, equipment upgrades, and adherence to local environmental standards. The company's leadership anticipates continued growth throughout the remainder of 2025 and is evaluating additional staffing to support coverage across Lake and McHenry counties.“Our goal is to maintain service consistency and environmental responsibility, even as the volume of work increases,” said Indriliunas.“By investing in technician education and equipment technology, we can meet community needs while protecting the homes and natural surroundings we work in.”About My Window WashingMy Window Washing is a professional exterior cleaning company serving residential and commercial properties throughout northern Illinois. Based in Round Lake Beach, the company provides window cleaning, gutter maintenance, pressure washing, and power washing services. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and environmentally responsible practices, My Window Washing supports long-term building care and property maintenance through expert service delivery.For further information, quotes, or service-related inquiries, contact:Media Contact:Dan IndriliunasOwnerMy Window Washing56 E Lakeview AveRound Lake Beach, IL 60073Phone: +1 (847) 807-1455Email: ...Website:

