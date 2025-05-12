Milbank Grows Corporate Finance And Securities And Latin America Practices With Addition Of Adam Brenneman

Mr. Brenneman's practice encompasses diversified capital markets, corporate and finance matters covering a wide array of products, including equity and debt capital markets, bank financings, corporate transactions and restructurings. He focuses primarily on Latin American transactions across a wide range of industries and jurisdictions, while also regularly providing support on US capital markets and financing matters. He also advises on SEC-registered and sovereign financings, and acts as counsel to several Latin American companies in respect of their corporate governance and ongoing SEC reporting obligations.

"Adam is widely regarded as one of the top corporate finance and securities practitioners in the Latin America region," said Marcelo Mottesi , chair of Milbank's Corporate Finance and Securities Group and co-head of the firm's Latin America Group. "Our team has advised on many of the most transformative transactions in Latin America in recent years and we continue to expand our reach and capabilities. The addition of Adam underscores our commitment to the region and will further accelerate our growth."

"Milbank is recognized as a leading international firm among Latin America's largest corporations and investors and known for its leading role advising clients on their most complex, market-setting transactions in Latin America and globally," commented Mr. Brenneman. "I am thrilled to join the firm and look forward to working alongside this exceptional team."

Mr. Brenneman joins Milbank from Cleary Gottlieb, where he was a partner in the Latin America and Capital Markets practices. He received his J.D., summa cum laude, from University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and his B.A., magna cum laude, from George Washington University.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives. To learn more about Milbank, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

