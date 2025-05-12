Family Care Center Brings Outpatient Mental Health Services To Spring Hill

Most insurance is accepted, and appointments for all ages are now available

SPRING HILL, Tenn., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center, a leading provider of outpatient behavioral health services, proudly announces the opening of its newest clinic in Spring Hill, Tennessee . This expansion marks the organization's ninth location in the state and reinforces its commitment to addressing the urgent and growing demand for accessible, high-quality mental health care.

Mental health needs are growing nationwide, and in Tennessee, access remains a major concern, with the state ranking 43rd in the nation . Family Care Center's newest clinic is designed to help close that gap by offering timely, comprehensive treatment options for a wide range of mental health concerns.

"Opening this clinic in Spring Hill is a vital step in ensuring that individuals facing anxiety, depression, or other challenges can access the personalized, life-changing care they deserve," said Dr. Chris Ivany, CEO of Family Care Center. "Our approach combines compassionate support with clinically proven treatments, helping individuals navigate their mental health journey with confidence."

Family Care Center provides a variety of evidence-based treatments for patients of all ages, including individual and family therapy, psychiatric care, medication management, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) -an FDA-approved, non-invasive treatment for depression, OCD, and other conditions that haven't responded to traditional therapies.

"Our goal is to create a safe, supportive space where individuals can access the tools and care they need to achieve lasting wellness," said David Wood, Regional Director for Family Care Center in Tennessee. "Patients can see their therapist, psychologist, and other providers in one convenient location, with appointments available in days, not months."

This patient-centered, integrated model isn't just more convenient-it works. Family Care Center consistently delivers outcomes that exceed national benchmarks.



85.5% of patients treated for depression report significant symptom reduction within six months 86.1% of patients treated for anxiety experience similar improvement

The Spring Hill clinic accepts most major insurance plans in Tennessee, including Aetna, Ascension, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Tricare, and others, making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for all.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about the Spring Hill clinic, visit or call (888) 374-5066.

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy and psychiatric services, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S, providing patient care, conducting research and offering continuing medical education in their field. With over 40 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

