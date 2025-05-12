DENSO Donates $9,000 To Athens, Tennessee-Area High Schools For STEM Education



Lenoir City High School

Meigs County High School

McMinn Central High School

McMinn County High School

Polk County High School

Sequoyah High School

Sweetwater High School

Tellico Plains High School Walker Valley High School

As one of the world's largest automotive suppliers, DENSO strives to foster a work environment that prioritizes safety, collaboration and quality.

Last year, as part of DMAT's continuous efforts to improve metrics in those focus areas, the location launched a friendly competition among internal teams. It centered on a simple idea: the better your group performed, the more your group could raise up to $1,000 for local high school STEM programs.

Motivated to deliver for each other and local students, each team hit their key metrics by the conclusion of the year-long competition this spring. As a result, DMAT awarded the full donation amounts to the recipient schools on behalf of its employees.

"This competition represents the best of DENSO – our teams working together to not only continuously improve, but also support the communities where we live and work," said Steven Hayes, director of Manufacturing at DMAT. "We are grateful to channel the success of the project into a positive outcome for local schools and do our small part in contributing to technical education. These schools, and their STEM programs, are vital to preparing future innovators."

DENSO is always looking for ways to give back to the places it calls home, including in and around Athens. DMAT is a supporter of the United Way of McMinn and Meigs County, The East Tennessee Japanese School, Adopt-A-School programs, and other local initiatives.

DMAT has produced leading powertrain parts and systems in Athens for more than 20 years. In October 2024, DENSO announced a $100 million expansion at the location that would enhance its ability to produce a wider range of solutions, such as DENSO's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) product.

If interested in opportunities at a leading supplier committed to making a difference in its communities, visit DENSO's career page .

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, DENSO in North America generated $12.5 billion in consolidated sales. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and explore career opportunities, please visit .

SOURCE DENSO