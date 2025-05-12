AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report | April 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Inventory 2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg April-2025 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 15,387 17,177 -10.4 38,244 43,374 -11.8 75,928 40 < 100 HP 4,633 5,000 -7.3 14,131 15,706 -10.0 31,650 100+ HP 1,888 2,639 -28.5 5,760 7,613 -24.3 9,684 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 21,908 24,816 -11.7 58,135 66,693 -12.8 117,262 4WD Farm Tractors 293 501 -41.5 829 1,325 -37.4 771 Total Farm Tractors 22,201 25,317 -12.3 58,964 68,018 -13.3 118,033 Self-Prop Combines 414 608 -31.9 936 1,809 -48.3 1,153

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: .

