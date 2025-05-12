Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report | April 2025


2025-05-12 12:46:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
April YTD - April Beginning
Inventory
2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg April-2025
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 15,387 17,177 -10.4 38,244 43,374 -11.8 75,928
40 < 100 HP 4,633 5,000 -7.3 14,131 15,706 -10.0 31,650
100+ HP 1,888 2,639 -28.5 5,760 7,613 -24.3 9,684
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 21,908 24,816 -11.7 58,135 66,693 -12.8 117,262
4WD Farm Tractors 293 501 -41.5 829 1,325 -37.4 771
Total Farm Tractors 22,201 25,317 -12.3 58,964 68,018 -13.3 118,033
Self-Prop Combines 414 608 -31.9 936 1,809 -48.3 1,153

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: .
Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at ... .
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

CONTACT: Statistics Department Association of Equipment Manufacturers 414.272.0943 ...

MENAFN12052025004107003653ID1109538310

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search