51Talk Online Education Group To Present At The Dbvic - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference May 15Th

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE American: COE) based in Singapore, and focused on global online education, today announced that its Investor Relations Vice President David Chung will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 15, 2025. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE : May 15th

TIME: 11:00 a.m. EST

LINK: REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

51Talk Online Education Group: Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights



Gross billings for the fourth quarter of 2024 were US$21.4 million, a 93.4% growth from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net revenues were US$16.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a 117.3% increase from US$7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The number of active students with attended lesson consumption was approximately 74,200 in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an 83.2% increase from approximately 40,500 for the fourth quarter of 2023.



About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE American: COE) is a global online education platform with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students to take live interactive English lessons, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

CONTACTS:

51Talk Online Education Group

David Chung

Investor Relations Vice President

Jinling Wang

Investor Relations Manager

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

