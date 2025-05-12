Interlynk Reaches 100 Customers On Community Tier, Including Four Fortune 500 Companies

Interlynk

Expands Free Offering with API Access, Enhanced Notifications, and Broader Vulnerability Coverage

- Ritesh Noronha, CTO, Interlynk

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Interlynk , the leading platform for SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) management and automation, announced today that it has reached a key milestone: 100 organizations are now using its Community Tier , including four from the Fortune 500. This adoption surge demonstrates the increasing demand for robust, accessible tools to secure software supply chains.

To support this growing user base, Interlynk is expanding its Community Tier with several significant feature enhancements:

- API Access: Users can now automate SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability analysis via Interlynk's public API, streamlining integration into CI/CD pipelines.

- Expanded Vulnerability Database Integrations: In addition to the National Vulnerability Database (NVD), the Community Tier now includes access to additional threat intelligence sources for broader and faster vulnerability detection.

- Notification Enhancements: Community Tier users can now receive policy failure alerts and new vulnerability disclosures through the notification channel of their choice - including Slack, Microsoft Teams, and webhooks - in addition to traditional email notifications.

Interlynk also announced that organizations can now meet key regulatory requirements - including PCI DSS 4.0.1 and FDA Cybersecurity mandates - using the Community Tier alone. This development lowers the barrier to compliance for smaller vendors, open-source projects, and organizations in regulated industries.

“These updates are part of our mission to make SBOM automation universally accessible,” said Ritesh Noronha, Co-founder of Interlynk.“With API access, customizable alerts, and broader threat coverage, our Community Tier gives teams the tools they need to stay compliant and secure - without added cost or complexity.”

Interlynk's Community Tier sets a new standard for free SBOM tooling, enabling organizations to operationalize SBOMs, track vulnerabilities, and maintain compliance with modern cybersecurity frameworks.

About Interlynk

Interlynk is a leading provider of SBOM automation solutions, helping organizations manage software supply chain security, vulnerability management, and regulatory compliance. Its platform is trusted by businesses across various industries to enhance transparency and mitigate cyber risks.

