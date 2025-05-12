Repurchases Of Shares By EQT AB During Week 19, 2025
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Aggregated
5 May 2025
115,000
277.1975
31,877,712.50
6 May 2025
120,000
275.1516
33,018,192.00
7 May 2025
120,000
275.2229
33,026,748.00
8 May 2025
115,000
279.6521
32,159,991.50
9 May 2025
110,000
280.7773
30,885,503,00
Total accumulated over week 19
580,000
277.5313
160,968,147.00
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
4,380,807
285.8058
1,252,060,143.34
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 9 May 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares1
Total
Number of issued shares2
1,241,510,911
496,056
1,242,006,967
Number of shares owned by EQT AB3
64,304,998
-
64,304,998
Number of outstanding shares
1,177,205,913
496,056
1,177,701,969
1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55 334
