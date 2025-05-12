Verinext's Wendy Goins Spotlighted On CRN®'S 2025 Women Of The Channel Power 80 Solution Provider List

Verinext's Vice President of Marketing Honored, for the Fifth Time, for Leadership and Channel Excellence

PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext , the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Wendy Goins, Vice President of Marketing, as an honoree, for the fifth year in a row, on the 2025 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list. This prestigious honor highlights an elite subset of influential solution provider leaders chosen from the CRN® 2025 Women of the Channel list.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2025 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to supporting the success of their partners and customers.

Wendy Goins continues to show her dedication to the channel through her leadership, work ethic, results, and internal programs that aim to support the women around her. Just recently, Goins and Verinext's Hope Pickett launched VeriHer, an initiative created to begin meaningful conversations, foster new connections, and inspire a space for real collaboration and support across all teams.

"Wendy is a true leader who continues to shape the direction and success of Verinext," said Ashby Lincoln, President of Verinext. "Her vision, drive, and deep commitment to both our team and the channel have been key to our continued evolution. I'm thrilled to see her recognized for the impact she makes every day; it's a well-earned and well-deserved honor."

The annual Power 80 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country's most prominent IT integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and consultants for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping their customers and technology partners thrive.

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

