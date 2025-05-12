Stellar Wine Enthusiast And Jeb Dunnuck Ratings For Cavalli E Vigne, Toyon Farm's Estate Wine Label In Carneros-Napa Valley

CARNEROS-NAPA, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavalli e Vigne, the estate wine of Toyon Farm, has received outstanding ratings in latest Wine Enthusiast's Buying Guide and from Jeb Dunnuck, American wine critic. The 2021 Cavalli e Vigne Pinot Noir earned 94 points.

"The 2021 Pinot Noir Estate brings more concentration and depth, with darker cherry, red currant, black tea, and sappy underbrush and floral-driven aromas and flavors. Medium-bodied, concentrated, nicely balanced, and textured, it has nicely integrated acidity, ripe tannins, and outstanding length. I love its overall balance and purity, and even though it's a bigger, more concentrated wine compared to the 2022, it offers loads of pleasure today. It will keep through 2033. Drink 2025-2033," observed Jeb Dunnuck.

The 2023 Chardonay followed closely with 92 points.

"Aromatics of guava and grilled plantain join with flavors of ripe pears dusted with spices. Midpalate concentration marries mouthwatering acidity through a persistent finish." Wine Enthusiast.

Grown on Toyon Farm's 35-acre vineyard nestled in the Carneros foothills of the Mayacamas Mountains-bordering iconic names like Hyde and Cakebread-the Cavalli e Vigne label represents a fusion of exceptional terroir and refined craftsmanship. First planted in 1993, Toyon Farm's vines have supplied grapes for some of Napa Valley's most distinguished producers. The vineyard lies just minutes from the world-renowned Stanley Ranch Auberge Resort and Carneros Resort and Spa.

"Our goal has always been to honor this remarkable land and create wines of character, elegance, and longevity," said Grant Yeargain, Brand Director at Toyon Farm. "These Wine Enthusiast and Jeb Dunnuck accolades validate our estate's legacy and the unique Carneros climate that makes it possible."

Cavalli e Vigne-Italian for "horses and vines"-also pays homage to the farm's equestrian roots. Toyon Farm operates as both a working vineyard and state-of-the-art horse facility, offering panoramic views and a peaceful retreat in one of Napa Valley's most coveted subregions.

Wines from Cavalli e Vigne can only be acquired through tastings at the estate or online at , and are available at select Michelin Star restaurants.

About Toyon Farm

Located in the Carneros AVA, Toyon Farm is a dual-purpose estate producing small-lot Pinot Noir and Chardonnay under the Cavalli e Vigne label, alongside a premium equestrian facility. For more information, visit or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Toyon Farm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED