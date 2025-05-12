The North Carolina Railroad Company Expands Build Ready Sites Program With Two Grant Rounds In 2025

"Primed industrial sites are a critical component of North Carolina's infrastructure for supporting business recruitment and expansion," said Carl Warren, President and CEO of the North Carolina Railroad Company. "The expansion of our Build Ready Sites program aligns with increasing demand for domestic manufacturing capacity and provides communities with a strategic asset to facilitate timely project development."

Since the program's inception in 2021, BRS has awarded over $9.3 million in private grants to 17 counties across the state, creating over 3,500 "build-ready" acres for rail-served industrial development.

Any potential rail-served site can apply for up to $500,000 per project, with up to $750,000 available for sites along the NCRR corridor. The grant initiative prioritizes proposals from rural and economically distressed communities and requires sites to be at least 50 contiguous developable acres located within half a mile of potential rail service.

"The BRS grant will jumpstart our site prep and help us complete vital improvements that make our site even more attractive to businesses," said Randy Collins, Executive Director of Anson Economic Development Corporation. "We appreciate NCRR's investment to help our region be ready for new opportunities."

NCRR awarded Anson County and two others $500,000 each in the 2024 Build Ready Sites grant round, totaling $1.5 million.



Anson County received funding to clear and grade the 78-acre Atlantic Gateway Logistics Park. NCRR partnered with Anson Economic Development Corporation, Pee Dee Electric, North Carolina's Electric Cooperatives and North Carolina's Southeast on this project.

Guilford County received funding for water and sewer extensions at the 115-acre Southeast 85 PowerPlex site, addressing increased water and sewer demands crucial for industrial recruitment. Randolph County received funding for water and sewer extensions on a 67-acre site. NCRR collaborated with Norfolk Southern and Randolph County Economic Development Corporation on this development.

"When site selectors evaluate opportunities in Guilford County, they're looking for sites that are ready to go," said Marvin J. Price, Executive Vice President of Economic Development for the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. "This grant is a critical step forward in strengthening Guilford County's ability to compete for rail-served industrial projects. With infrastructure in place, we can move at the speed of business-showcasing sites that are truly ready for development. NCRR's investment enhances our market competitiveness and positions us to attract transformative employers to our region."

Eligible projects must also demonstrate community support, provide a 20 percent match and have service confirmation from the serving railroad.

"Economic development is truly a team sport, and we appreciate the collaboration and support of our rail partners in providing resources that help prepare our rail-served sites to attract industry to our community," said Crystal Gettys, Business Recruitment Director of the Randolph County Economic Development Corp.

Communities interested in applying for the spring 2025 grant round should review program guidelines . To apply sign up for an account by creating a log in here .

About the North Carolina Railroad Company

