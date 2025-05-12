Elysium Therapeutics To Host Investor Webcast Highlighting SOOPRTM Program And The Need To Address Fentanyl Rebound As Key Challenge In The Opioid Overdose Epidemic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LYONS, Colo., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Therapeutics , an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing treatments specifically designed to rescue and reverse overdoses caused by oral opioids, including synthetic opioids like fentanyl, today announced that it will host an investor webcast to highlight its Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Reversal (SOOPRTM) Program, which is designed to reduce and prevent overdose deaths resulting from synthetic opioids, like fentanyl. "There is a pressing need to raise awareness around fentanyl rebound, also known as re-narcotization, which often impacts patients who overdose on synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, and can lead to respiratory distress, brain damage and even death," said Greg Sturmer, Co-Founder and CEO of Elysium Therapeutics. "Currently approved short-acting opioid antagonists like Narcan® and Opvee® were designed to counteract overdoses from opioids such as heroin and oxycodone. However, these rescue agents are frequently ineffective in the management of synthetic opioid overdoses, such as fentanyl." Mr. Sturmer continued: "SOOPR is designed to directly address the fentanyl rebound phenomenon, and Elysium is seizing the opportunity to advance its development as a potential first-ever, faster-onset, longer-acting opioid rescue therapy specifically intended to treat fentanyl overdose." During the webcast, CEO Greg Sturmer and CSO Tom Jenkins, Ph.D., will discuss the immense need for innovative rescue medications to help prevent overdose deaths caused by synthetic opioids and fentanyl rebound. Webcast Details:

Event: Innovating Solutions for Fentanyl Rebound - Elysium Therapeutics &

SOOPR - Investor Webcast Date/Time Monday, May 19, 2025, 2:00 PM ET Zoom Access / Registration Zoom Link Meeting ID: 875 3994 1682 Passcode: 505931

About SOOPRTM (Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Rescue)

SOOPR (Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Reversal) is a rapid-onset, long-acting rescue agent specifically designed to address overdose from synthetic opioids, including oral fentanyl. SOOPR utilizes a proprietary long-acting naloxone reversal formulation with faster onset kinetics versus Narcan® delivered via long-acting injection (LAI) technology. The technology is designed to rapidly restore respiration and provide 18 – 24 hours of effective opioid blockade to minimize the risk of re-narcotization, while also providing protection from same-day re-use of opioids. SOOPR has been endorsed by first responders and OUD treatment professionals as the effective solution urgently needed to address the global opioid overdose epidemic.

About Elysium Therapeutics

Elysium is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing treatments specifically designed to rescue and reverse overdoses caused by oral synthetic opioids, including fentanyl. Elysium is working to establish new standards of safety in the opioid industry by developing SMARTTM (Safer Medicines Alleviate Risks and Trauma) products, first- and best-in-class medicines that address the limitations and dangers associated with opioids and overdose rescue agents to reduce suffering from opioid-use disorder, opioid overdose, and acute pain. Elysium's lead technology, SOOPRTM (Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Reversal), is a long-acting opioid antagonist specifically designed to address oral synthetic opioid, including fentanyl, overdose. Tens of thousands of unnecessary overdose deaths each year exemplifies the critical shortcomings of currently available rescue agents, including naloxone and nalmefene. In addition, Elysium is developing oral-overdose protected (O2PTM) hydrocodone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. For more information, please visit .

Contact

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investors Media David Irish Casey McDonald (231) 632-0002 (646) 577-8520 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Elysium Therapeutics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED