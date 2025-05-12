Elysium Therapeutics To Host Investor Webcast Highlighting SOOPRTM Program And The Need To Address Fentanyl Rebound As Key Challenge In The Opioid Overdose Epidemic
|
Event:
|
Innovating Solutions for Fentanyl Rebound - Elysium Therapeutics &
|
Date/Time
|
Monday, May 19, 2025, 2:00 PM ET
|
Zoom Access / Registration
|
Zoom Link
Meeting ID: 875 3994 1682
Passcode: 505931
About SOOPRTM (Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Rescue)
SOOPR (Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Reversal) is a rapid-onset, long-acting rescue agent specifically designed to address overdose from synthetic opioids, including oral fentanyl. SOOPR utilizes a proprietary long-acting naloxone reversal formulation with faster onset kinetics versus Narcan® delivered via long-acting injection (LAI) technology. The technology is designed to rapidly restore respiration and provide 18 – 24 hours of effective opioid blockade to minimize the risk of re-narcotization, while also providing protection from same-day re-use of opioids. SOOPR has been endorsed by first responders and OUD treatment professionals as the effective solution urgently needed to address the global opioid overdose epidemic.
About Elysium Therapeutics
Elysium is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing treatments specifically designed to rescue and reverse overdoses caused by oral synthetic opioids, including fentanyl. Elysium is working to establish new standards of safety in the opioid industry by developing SMARTTM (Safer Medicines Alleviate Risks and Trauma) products, first- and best-in-class medicines that address the limitations and dangers associated with opioids and overdose rescue agents to reduce suffering from opioid-use disorder, opioid overdose, and acute pain. Elysium's lead technology, SOOPRTM (Synthetic Opioid Overdose Prevention and Reversal), is a long-acting opioid antagonist specifically designed to address oral synthetic opioid, including fentanyl, overdose. Tens of thousands of unnecessary overdose deaths each year exemplifies the critical shortcomings of currently available rescue agents, including naloxone and nalmefene. In addition, Elysium is developing oral-overdose protected (O2PTM) hydrocodone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. For more information, please visit .
|
Contact
|
|
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
|
|
Investors
|
Media
|
David Irish
|
Casey McDonald
|
(231) 632-0002
|
(646) 577-8520
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Elysium TherapeuticsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment