Dickey’S Honors Police With 20% Off During National Police Week

Dallas, TX, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May, Dickey's Barbecue Pit is proud to celebrate National Police Week by honoring the courageous men and women who serve and protect our communities. As part of the celebration, Dickey's is offering a 20% discount to all police officers who show valid ID or wear their uniform from May 12–18, 2025 at participating locations.

In the spirit of National Barbecue Month and deep community roots, Dickey's is using this special week to give back to the officers who selflessly dedicate themselves to public service.

"At Dickey's, we believe in honoring the everyday heroes who keep our neighborhoods safe," said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "This week – and every week – we are grateful for the courage, sacrifice, and heart that our police officers demonstrate. Sharing a meal is one of the simplest ways we know to say 'thank you.'”

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, founded in 1941, has a long tradition of serving authentic, slow-smoked barbecue with genuine hospitality. The brand's commitment to community values runs just as deep as its Texas roots.

Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, emphasized the importance of showing support for law enforcement.“Our first responders deserve recognition not just during National Police Week, but year-round. At Dickey's, we are proud to stand with the brave men and women who work tirelessly to protect and serve. It's our privilege to serve them, in return, with a hearty plate of Texas-style barbecue and a heartfelt thank you.”

Throughout National Police Week, Dickey's invites all officers to enjoy their favorite slow-smoked classics – from brisket and pulled pork to ribs and more – while being honored for their invaluable service to the community.

Promotion Details:



Offer: 20% off for police officers with valid ID or uniform

Dates: May 12–18, 2025 Participating Locations: All Dickey's Barbecue Pit restaurants nationwide

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts - because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group , and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc .

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit . For franchise opportunities, visit .

