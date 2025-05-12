Talonvest Negotiates $66.1 Million Of Construction Loans

Both loans were participating debt construction loans with five-year terms negotiated with a REIT. The Talonvest team members involved in these assignments included Thomas Sherlock, Kim Bishop, Ivan Viramontes, and Lauren Maehler (as well as the late Talonvest principal, Jim Davies).

“Talonvest worked with us to tailor a financing solution that meets all our objectives. We appreciate their strategic guidance, deep market knowledge, and strong lender relationships, which were all part of successfully closing these deals,” said Shane Albers, Chairman and CEO of 1784 Holdings.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. The firm combines its collective institutional knowledge with an entrepreneurial attention to detail, remaining actively engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for its clients. Learn more at .









